Tables Turned! Bajaj Auto dethrones Hero MotoCorp as India’s No.1 two-wheeler maker in lockdown

Bajaj Auto has beaten Hero MotoCorp by just 116 units in May 2020 and hence, emerged as India's largest two-wheeler maker. Now, what remains to be seen is whether the Pune-based manufacturer manages to continue the same trend in the coming months or if Hero MotoCorp reclaims its position.

Hero MotoCorp, that has been enjoying the throne as India’s number one two-wheeler manufacturer has recently been dethroned. The company was toppled by Pune-based Bajaj Auto from the ace position during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown. The month of April 2020 was absolutely unfortunate for the Indian automotive industry with zero sales in the domestic market, courtesy of the Covid-19 lockdown that was imposed across the country due to the widespread pandemic. However, May 2020 was the month of recovery during which vehicle sales started getting back on track. Last month only, Hero MotoCorp managed to sell a total of 1,06,038 units of two-wheelers in the domestic market. Talking of exports, the Splendor maker dispatched 6,644 units internationally. On the other hand, Bajaj Auto sold 39,286 units of two-wheelers last month and hence, the domestic sales by the Pulsar maker was way lesser than Hero MotoCorp.

However, Bajaj Auto compensated for this in exports as it maintained its position as the biggest exporter of two-wheelers in India. In order to be precise, Bajaj Auto exported a total of 73,512 units of bikes, witnessing a decline of 54 percent compared to the corresponding month last year. Combining both domestic and export numbers, Hero MotoCorp registered a total sale of 1,12,682 units in May 2020.

On the other hand, with its export prowess, Bajaj managed to show a total sale of 1,12,798 units last month for two-wheelers. That said, Bajaj Auto has beaten Hero MotoCorp by just 116 units last month, thereby emerging as India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer. Now, what remains to be seen is whether Bajaj Auto manages to continue the same trend in the coming months or if Hero MotoCorp fights back and reclaims its position.

The current unprecedented times have resulted in quite some interesting outcomes in terms of vehicle sales. Another example is India's best selling car and the said title went to the 2020 Hyundai Creta last month with a total sale of 3,212 units.

