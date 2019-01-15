SWM Superdual 650 gets Rs 80,000 price cut: Here’s why you need to hurry

Motoroyale is offering a special discount to the customers on the purchase of the SWM Superdual 650. The motorcycle is now available at a price of Rs 6.50 lakh and the revised price is valid till 31st March 2019 or for the first 250 customers, whichever of the two happens earlier. With that being said, the SWM Superdual 650 is now available with Rs 80,000 discount. Powering the SWM Superdual 650 is a 600cc, single cylinder engine that is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 54 bhp and 55 Nm. The gearbox is a six-speed unit. The motorcycle rides on a 19-inch front and 17-inch unit at the rear and a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) comes as standard for added safety.

The Superdual 650 was launched in India in October last year. Before the price drop, the SWM Superdual 650 price in India for the two variants was Rs 6.8 lakh and Rs 7.3 lakh out of which the later is a fully accessorized version. Commenting on the discount, Ajinkya Firodia, MD, Motoroyale Kinetic Private Limited, said that the adventure & touring segment is the fastest growing superbike segment, and the SWM Superdual T has received a clear preference over the other motorcycles in this segment due to its unmatched capability to handle all types of terrains.

He added that the company has hence decided to appreciate and reward the first 250 customers by offering them an amazing introductory price which is 6.5L ex showroom; making the price for the Superdual very attractive – especially because it comes fully loaded with accessories for which others are charging up to Rs One Lakhs. He concluded his statement by saying that the company is also hosting various training sessions and creating adventure tracks for our customers to be able to experience everything that this bike is capable of.

