Svitch Motocorp’s CSR 762 electric motorcycle to launch soon: Top whack of 110 kmph, range of 120 km

The Svitch CSR 762 was unveiled late last year, and it is now ready to hit the market in the next couple of months with a claimed range of 120 kilometres.

Svitch MotoCorp, a budding electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has revealed its plans to launch a new electric motorcycle in the Indian market. Called the CSR 762, it is confirmed to launch by July-August this year. The CSR 762 is powered by a powerful 3 kW electric motor that can peak up to 10 kW. The permanent magnet synchronous motor gets a central drive system, and it sources juice from a 3.7 kWh battery pack.

The company has affirmed that the electric motorcycle will have a top speed of 110 kmph, while it will deliver a range of 120 km. Talking of other specifications, the wheelbase stands at 1,430 mm and tips the scale at 155 kilograms. With a seat height of 780 mm, it will be an accessible motorcycle for the Indian masses. Moreover, there will be 6 riding modes on offer. Also, the brand is keen on setting up battery swapping joints for increased practicality.

Speaking on the upcoming launch of CSR 762, Mr. Rajkumar Patel, Founder of Svitch said, “We aim to revamp the Indian automobile sector with electric change and encourage Indians to re-think our way to commute, luxury, and recreation because we believe in precision and quality. The CSR 762 packs in a complete on-road riding experience which lays out a very strong notion that it is indeed a luxury for the layman. The vision to create CSR 762 is aimed at providing luxury, style, and sustainability all together for the biking enthusiasts.”

The Svitch CSR 762 will be priced around Rs. 1.65 lakhs (excluding subsidies), the company claims. However, the brand is expecting subsidies of up to Rs. 40,000 to be applicable on the CSR 762.

