Suzuki’s new scooter officially teased ahead of tomorrow’s launch: NTorq 125 rival

Suzuki Two-wheelers will launch a new sporty petrol-powered scooter in India tomorrow, i.e. on November 18, 2021. It is expected to be a 125cc scooter that will directly rival the TVS NTorq 125.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited recently sent out media invites for the launch of its new scooter. The company’s launch invite reads, “Witness the unveiling of More __ Per __”, hinting that Suzuki might finally kickstart its green journey in India with the launch of the Burgman electric scooter. However, that’s not the case as the company’s latest official teaser reveals that the Japanese two-wheeler giant will launch a new sporty petrol-powered scooter in India tomorrow, i.e. on November 18, 2021, to target young buyers.

Suzuki’s official teaser gives us a quick glimpse of the scooter and hints at what might be in the store for us. The front fascia of the scooter looks very sporty, thanks to sharp cuts & creases on the apron and a small blacked-out visor. It gets an all-LED headlamp with a LED DRL mounted on the body while the turn indicators are positioned on the handlebar. At the rear, it gets a LED taillamp and the scooter will be made available in several funky dual-tone colour shades to attract youths.

In terms of features, the upcoming Suzuki scooter will get an all-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. It is the same unit that does its duty on some other Suzuki models too like the Access 125 and Burgman Street 125. Talking about the powertrain, this new sporty scooter will be most likely share its underpinnings and mechanicals with the Suzuki Access 125. It is expected to be powered by a 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 8.7 hp and 10 Nm of torque.

Suzuki might even tune it slightly to offer better performance than the Access 125, considering the sporty appeal of the scooter. The braking duties on the scooter might be performed by a drum unit at the rear and a disc brake at the front along with a combined braking system. In terms of price, the new Suzuki scooter is expected to be priced in the same range as the Access 125. Upon launch, this sporty scooter from Suzuki is likely to take on the likes of TVS NTorq 125, Hero Maestro Edge 125, Yamaha RayZR 125, etc.

