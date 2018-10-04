Suzuki V-Strom 650XT ABS launched in India at starting price Rs 7.46 lakh

Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS has been launched in India, adding yet another Made-in-India model to Suzuki's lineup. The V-Strom 650 XT is the second middle-weight motorcycle from the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer's global lineup in India, the first being the Suzuki GSX-S750. At a price of Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom), Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT is the most affordable adventure touring motorcycle in the country.

In India, Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS will compete with Kawasaki Versys 650, which is priced at Rs 6.69 lakh (ex-showroom) Powered by a 645 cc liquid-cooled DOHC V-twin engine, the V-Strom 650 XT produces 71 hp at 8,800 rpm and 62 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm and is paired with a six-speed transmission.

Suzuki V-Strom 650XT ABS in Pearl Glacier White

The V-Strom 650 XT is equipped with a lightweight Anti-lock Brake System (ABS), a three-mode traction control system (2 Modes plus OFF), that makes it capable on difficult road conditions. In India, a saree guard and front number plate bracket are included as a part of the standard equipment for the V-Strom 650XT ABS.

It gets an all-new multi-function instrument panel that incorporates the speedometer, odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, gear position, battery voltage, and traction-control modes. Keeping in mind the long touring terrains, Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT comes with a 12V DC outlet as a standard feature, assisting in use of navigation systems and charging mobile devices.

Suzuki has equipped the V-Strom 650 XT with a windscreen that is adjustable to three positions for increased wind protection. The new Suzuki ADV comes with specially designed Battlax Adventure A40 tyres with tubeless tyre applicable wire spoked wheels. It is available in two colour options - Champion Yellow Color No. 2 and Pearl Glacier White. Also, Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS features a 20-litre fuel tank and LED tail lamps.