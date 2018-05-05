Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT launching soon: Made in India ADV bike from Suzuki!

As our two wheeler market matures, more and more Japanese players who have been governing the sidelines are making their way with aggressively priced, authentically engineered big bikes. For Suzuki India, it’s even more interesting as they add another make-in-India model to their production line. According to our sources, Suzuki will launch the V-Strom 650 XT adventure touring bike in India later this year, before the start of the festive season. Only a couple of months after the recently launched Suzuki GSX-750.

What more is that the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT is likely to be the most affordable bike that Suzuki manufacture in India. We expect that Suzuki will keep the pricing around Rs 7.6 lakh ex-showroom. The V-Strom once launched will be the third motorcycle from Suzuki India, after the Hayabusa and the recently launched GSX-S750, to be locally assembled.The V-Strom XT gets its styling cues from its elder sibling the V-Strom 1000. Which means there are wire-spoke rims like one would expect on any off-road oriented ADV, with Bridgestone Battlax Adventure A40 tubeless tyres. The twin-spar alloy frame is suspended on a conventional telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock unit at the rear. The rear suspension is equipped with rebound adjustment and a remote preload adjuster. The V-Storm is likely to be powered by a 645cc V-twin motor that makes 71hp at 8,800 rpm and 62Nm of torque at 6,500rpm and will send power to the wheel via a 6-speed transmission. What’s more is unlike the rest of the middle-weight competition the Suzuki will get three-stage traction control system (that can be switched off) three-way height adjustable windscreen, Suzuki’s patented Easy Start System and standard ABS.

Once launched in India, the Suzuki will find competition in the Versys 650 which is the only other ADV bike in its class. Although, since the Versys is tuned more for highways