Suzuki V-Strom 650 bookings open in India: Launch timeline, specs of Kawasaki Versys 650 rival

Suzuki India is set to add another Made-in-India model to its motorcycle lineup in the country, the Suzuki V-Strom 650. This will be the second middle-weight motorcycle the Japanese brand will launch in India, after the recently launched Suzuki GSX-S750. According to a Zigwheels report, Suzuki dealerships have started accepting bookings for the V-Strom 650, hinting that its India launch is closing in. The booking amount of the 650cc adventure bike is Rs 50,000, and it is expected to be priced at around Rs 7.6 lakh (ex-showroom).

Suzuki V-Strom 650 will be the most affordable ADV in Suzuki's lineup in India. It gets design cues from the fully-grown V-Strom 1000. It'll come with 19” up front and 17” alloy wheels at the rear, wrapped with Bridgestone Battle Wing tubeless tyres.

The twin-spar alloy frame is suspended on a conventional telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock unit at the rear. The rear suspension is equipped with rebound adjustment and a remote preload adjuster.

Suzuki V-Strom 650 is likely to be powered by a 645cc V-twin engine that makes 71 hp at 8,800 rpm and 62 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm and is paired with a six-speed transmission. It will also feature a switchable two-stage traction control system, a height-adjustable windscreen, Suzuki's Easy Start System and ABS (anti-lock braking system).

The only competition Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT will face in the Indian market is the Kawasaki Versys 650, which is priced at Rs 6.69 lakh. The V-Strom 650 will come in two variants – standard V-Strom 650 and V-Strom 650 XT, which will be more off-road focused.

The V-Strom 650 XT will be using the same engine and suspension but will have features that render it more off-road capable. It will come with 19" up front and 17" wire spoke wheels with Bridgestone Battlax Adventure tyres. Both bikes will have the same seat height of 835 mm.