Suzuki V-Strom 250 vs KTM 250 Adventure vs Benelli TRK 251: Price, specs comparison

The all-new Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 has been recently launched in India at Rs 2.11 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how it stacks up against its arch-rivals, which include the KTM 250 Adventure and the Benelli TRK 251.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Updated:
Suzuki recently launched the all-new V-Strom SX 250 in the country. This quarter-litre adventure tourer has been priced at Rs 2.11 lakh, ex-showroom. The new Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 is the first mass-market adventure motorcycle in India from the house of this Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer. Here’s how it stacks up against its arch-rivals, which include the KTM 250 Adventure and the Benelli TRK 251. 

Engine Specifications 

SpecificationV-Strom 250250 AdventureTRK 251
Engine249cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled248.8cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled250cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled
Power26.1 hp29.5 hp25.5 hp
Torque22.2 Nm24 Nm21.1 Nm
Gearbox6-speed 6-speed 6-speed

The new Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 is powered by the same 249cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that does its duty in the quarter-litre Gixxers too. This motor develops 26.1 hp of power at 9,300 RPM and 22.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,300 RPM. KTM’s 250 Adventure gets a 248.8cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine.

KTM 250 Adventure

This motor churns out 29.5 hp of power at 9,000 RPM and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 RPM. Finally, we have the Benelli TRK 251 that sports a 250cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that pumps out 25.5 hp at 9,250 RPM and 21.1 Nm of torque at 8,000 RPM. All of them are paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Dimensions

DimensionsV-Strom 250250 AdventureTRK 251
Length2180 mm2154 mm2070 mm
Width880 mm900 mm840 mm
Height1355 mm1263 mm1300 mm
Wheelbase1440 mm1430 mm1390 mm
Ground Clearance205 mm200 mm170 mm
Seat Height835 mm855 mm800 mm
Kerb Weight167 kg177 kg164 kg
Fuel Tank Capacity12 litres14.5 litres18 litres

Cycle Parts

Suzuki’s latest quarter-litre adventure tourer, V-Strom SX 250, gets telescopic forks at the front while the KTM 250 Adventure and the Benelli TRK 251 feature USD front forks. All of them, however, sport a mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, these motorcycles feature disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard. Moreover, all three of them run on tubeless tyres wrapped around alloy wheels.

Price in India

Make & ModelSuzuki V-Strom 250KTM 250 AdventureBenelli TRK 251
Price (ex-showroom)Rs 2.11 lakhRs 2.35 lakh Rs 2.59 lakh

Finally, talking about price, the latest kid on the block is also the most affordable of the lot. The new Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 has been priced at Rs 2.11 lakh while the KTM 250 Adventure retails at Rs 2.35 lakh and the Benelli TRK 251 is priced at Rs 2.59 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. Which quarter-litre adventure tourer will be your pick? Do let us know in the comments section below!

