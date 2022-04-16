Suzuki V-Strom 250 vs KTM 250 Adventure vs Benelli TRK 251: Price, specs comparison

The all-new Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 has been recently launched in India at Rs 2.11 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how it stacks up against its arch-rivals, which include the KTM 250 Adventure and the Benelli TRK 251.

Suzuki recently launched the all-new V-Strom SX 250 in the country. This quarter-litre adventure tourer has been priced at Rs 2.11 lakh, ex-showroom. The new Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 is the first mass-market adventure motorcycle in India from the house of this Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer. Here’s how it stacks up against its arch-rivals, which include the KTM 250 Adventure and the Benelli TRK 251.

Suzuki V-Strom 250 vs KTM 250 Adventure vs Benelli TRK 251:

Engine Specifications

Specification V-Strom 250 250 Adventure TRK 251 Engine 249cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled 248.8cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled 250cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled Power 26.1 hp 29.5 hp 25.5 hp Torque 22.2 Nm 24 Nm 21.1 Nm Gearbox 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed

The new Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 is powered by the same 249cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that does its duty in the quarter-litre Gixxers too. This motor develops 26.1 hp of power at 9,300 RPM and 22.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,300 RPM. KTM’s 250 Adventure gets a 248.8cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine.

This motor churns out 29.5 hp of power at 9,000 RPM and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 RPM. Finally, we have the Benelli TRK 251 that sports a 250cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that pumps out 25.5 hp at 9,250 RPM and 21.1 Nm of torque at 8,000 RPM. All of them are paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Dimensions

Dimensions V-Strom 250 250 Adventure TRK 251 Length 2180 mm 2154 mm 2070 mm Width 880 mm 900 mm 840 mm Height 1355 mm 1263 mm 1300 mm Wheelbase 1440 mm 1430 mm 1390 mm Ground Clearance 205 mm 200 mm 170 mm Seat Height 835 mm 855 mm 800 mm Kerb Weight 167 kg 177 kg 164 kg Fuel Tank Capacity 12 litres 14.5 litres 18 litres

Cycle Parts

Suzuki’s latest quarter-litre adventure tourer, V-Strom SX 250, gets telescopic forks at the front while the KTM 250 Adventure and the Benelli TRK 251 feature USD front forks. All of them, however, sport a mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, these motorcycles feature disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard. Moreover, all three of them run on tubeless tyres wrapped around alloy wheels.

Price in India

Make & Model Suzuki V-Strom 250 KTM 250 Adventure Benelli TRK 251 Price (ex-showroom) Rs 2.11 lakh Rs 2.35 lakh Rs 2.59 lakh

Finally, talking about price, the latest kid on the block is also the most affordable of the lot. The new Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 has been priced at Rs 2.11 lakh while the KTM 250 Adventure retails at Rs 2.35 lakh and the Benelli TRK 251 is priced at Rs 2.59 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. Which quarter-litre adventure tourer will be your pick? Do let us know in the comments section below!

