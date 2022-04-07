Suzuki V-Strom 250 launched in India at Rs 2.11 lakh: KTM 250 ADV-rival

The all-new Suzuki V-Strom 250 has been launched in India at Rs 2.11 lakh, ex-showroom. This quarter-litre adventure tourer will rival the likes of the KTM 250 Adventure, Benelli TRK 251, etc.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited has today launched the all-new V-Strom 250 in the country. The company has been teasing the motorcycle on its social media for the last few days and now it’s finally here. This quarter-litre adventure tourer has been priced at Rs 2.11 lakh, ex-showroom. The V-Strom 250 will be available at all Suzuki Premium dealerships across India and will rival the likes of the KTM 250 Adventure, Benelli TRK 251, etc.

The India-spec Suzuki V-Strom 250 is vastly different from the one sold abroad. It is based on the Gixxer 250 range’s platform and shares its mechanicals with them. In terms of design, the motorcycle gets an all-LED headlamp, a tall visor, knuckle guards, split-seat set-up, etc. It also features chunky body fairing. The V-Strom 250 is available in three colours, namely Champion Yellow No. 2, Pearl Blaze Orange, and Glass Sparkle Black.

Powering the V-Strom 250 is the same 249cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that does its duty in the quarter-litre Gixxers too. This motor develops 26.1 hp at 9,300 RPM and 22.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,300 RPM, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. It gets telescopic forks at the front, a mono-shock absorber at the rear, and runs on multi-spoke alloy wheels. For braking duties, the motorcycle features disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS.

Speaking on the launch, Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “We feel delighted to announce our entry in the 250cc adventure sports segment with the launch of V-Strom SX. The All-New V-Strom SX has been manufactured to cater to the needs of the riders who like a versatile sports adventure tourer. V-Strom SX will be perfectly suitable for the city and highway riding as well as to explore various kinds of adventure terrains on a motorcycle.”

