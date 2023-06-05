Suzuki updates entire two-wheeler portfolio to be E20 compliant

Suzuki India has introduced the E20-compliant V-Strom SX, Gixxer 250 series and Burgman Street EX in India, making its entire portfolio E20-compliant.

Suzuki India has announced the launch of E20-compliant V-Strom SX, Gixxer 250 series and Burgman Street EX. Following this announcement, Suzuki’s all domestic two-wheeler products will be able to run on petrol having an ethanol blend of up to 20%.

Currently, the company sells the recently launched E20-compliant Gixxer series, Access 125, Avenis, and Burgman Street through its authorised dealerships. From the 3rd week of June 2023, the V-Strom SX, Gixxer 250 series and Burgman Street EX will also be available at all Suzuki Premium dealerships as part of the E20-compliant product line-up that also meets the latest emission standards.

Commenting on the launch, Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “This positive shift is quite ahead of the timeline stated by the Government of India for the two-wheeler industry. While we continue to cater to the diverse demands of our customers, as a responsible company we are also committed to reducing the carbon footprint for cleaner and greener tomorrow.”