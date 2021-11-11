Suzuki to launch a new two-wheeler on November 18: Will it be Burgman electric?

Suzuki will launch a new two-wheeler in India on November 18, 2021. So, is the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer planning to launch its first electric scooter? Find out here!

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited has recently sent out media invites for the launch of its new two-wheeler that is scheduled to take place on November 18, 2021. However, the company has been tight-lipped about its launch plans and has not yet revealed any details about the upcoming product. Suzuki’s launch invite reads, “Witness the unveiling of More __ Per __.” This hints that the Japanese two-wheeler giant might kickstart its green journey in India with the launch of its first electric two-wheeler in the country. We think it could be the launch of the new Suzuki Burgman electric scooter.

It is no secret that Suzuki has been working on an electric scooter for the Indian market since a really long time. In fact, the Suzuki Burgman electric scooter has been spotted doing test rounds on the Indian roads several times. The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 is already a popular 125cc gearless scooter in India and its electric counterpart could also become fairly favoured by young Indian buyers. The previous spy images reveal that the Burgman electric will be based on the petrol-powered model and it will sport minimal cosmetic changes.

For instance, the upcoming Suzuki Burgman electric won’t feature an exhaust pipe for obvious reasons and it will get subtle blue accents on its body to highlight that it’s an EV. The powertrain details of the electric scooter aren’t out yet but it is expected to get a 5kW motor with a top speed of around 80 kmph. Moreover, one can expect it to deliver a real-world range of around 80-100 km on a single charge. Upon launch, the Suzuki Burgman electric scooter will rival the likes of Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak Electric, TVS iQube, etc.

However, it must be noted that the launch of the Burgman electric scooter has not been officially confirmed by the manufacturer. Suzuki might surprise us with the launch of a new petrol scooter too targeted towards the millennials and younger audience. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

