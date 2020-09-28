Suzuki to launch a new two-wheeler in India on 7th October: Here’s what it could be!

Suzuki's media invite for the 7th October states "Introducing a Superior way to Ride" and the said generic statement can be used for any two-wheeler. Here is what we think it could be!

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic isn’t stopping the Indian two-wheeler industry from rolling out new products. The coming highly awaited two-wheeler launches are the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Honda’s upcoming RE rivalling cruiser. Now, Suzuki also has plans to come up with a new two-wheeler on the 7th of October but we know very little about it, in fact, quite nothing. The company’s media invite doesn’t have any significant hint as well in terms of what Suzuki’s upcoming offering would be and this only leaves us with the liberty to make guesses. The media invite states “Introducing a Superior way to Ride” and the said generic statement can be used for any of the two-wheelers. The company had confirmed that it is going to launch the V-Strom 650 XT BS6 in India soon and the same is being teased on the company’s official website for quite some time now.

That said, the chances of the said model making way to Indian shores are quite good next month. The new 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 is expected to get features like an all-digital instrument console replacing the quite outdated looking analog unit on the outgoing model. Moreover, the bike might as well come with smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth, turn-by-turn navigation assist and more. The new model will get power from the same 645 cc V-Twin engine, however, the same will be BS6 compliant. The engine is expected to generate the same 70 hp of power along with a peak torque of 62 Nm.

Gearbox will continue to be a 6-speed gearbox. For obvious reasons, the new model will demand a considerable price hike and should cost a little over Rs 7.60 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, on the parallel, Suzuki has also been reportedly working on the bigger Intruder 250 for the Indian market and in case the brand has plans to surprise us, it might come with the said product on 7th October. Now what exactly would be the two-wheeler under wraps will be revealed on the said date, so keep watching this space for all the action!

