Suzuki teases a new motorcycle for India: V-Strom 250 coming soon?

Suzuki Two-wheelers India has teased a new motorcycle on its social media handles, hinting at the launch of the V-Strom 250. If launched, the V-Strom 250 will rival the likes of KTM 250 Adventure, Benelli TRK 251, etc.

Suzuki Two-wheelers India has teased a new motorcycle on its social media handles. While the company has been tight-lipped about its new offering for the Indian market, it is believed that the Japanese two-wheeler maker will finally introduce the V-Strom 250 in the country. The Suzuki V-Strom 250 has been on sale in the global markets for quite some time.

The company’s official teasers show ad copies like “Discover new challenges with the Master” and “Find new spots to chill with the Master”, which hint that the upcoming motorcycle will be an ADV from the V-Strom range. Now, with the growing popularity of the quarter-litre ADVs in India, the V-Strom 250 might turn out to be a sensible product from Suzuki for the masses.

The upcoming Suzuki V-Strom 250 for India might share its underpinnings and mechanicals with the Gixxer 250 series. Powering the Gixxer 250 range is a 249cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that develops 26.1 hp of power and 22.2 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Suzuki might tune this engine differently to match the V-Strom 250’s ADV characteristics.

In terms of hardware, the motorcycle is likely to get telescopic forks at the front, a mono-shock absorber at the rear and it will run on multi-spoke alloy wheels. The global-spec V-Strom 250 gets circular all-LED headlamps, a tall visor, a single-piece seat, etc. Suzuki Two-wheelers India is expected to launch its new motorcycle within this month. If launched, the V-Strom 250 will rival the likes of KTM 250 Adventure, Benelli TRK 251, etc.

