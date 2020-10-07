Suzuki smartphone connectivity system unveil LIVE: Burgman Street to get it first

Image for representational purposes only

Suzuki smartphone connectivity India unveil: Suzuki Motorcycle India is set to reveal today what it calls is a ‘superior way to ride’. As far as speculations and connecting the dots go, the manufacturer will be introducing a new smartphone connectivity platform for its two-wheelers to allow the use of navigation and control calls/messages on the go. Based on the teaser so far that shows a very familiar instrument cluster, Suzuki is likely to roll out the new tech in Suzuki Burgman Street scooter first and for other products like Access 125 and Gixxer series later on. Stay tuned with us for more details.