Suzuki sells 84,966 two-wheelers in January 2023: Records 21% YoY growth

Suzuki Motorcycle India sold 84,966 two-wheelers in January 2023, recording a 21 percent YoY growth. The Access 125, Avenis 125, and Burgman Street are Suzuki’s best-selling products.

Suzuki Motorcycle India, the Indian two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, has revealed its sales figures for the month of January 2023. The company registered overall sales of 84,966 units last month, recording a 21.2 percent YoY growth. Suzuki sold 66,209 units in the domestic market while the remaining 18,757 units were exported to other countries.

Suzuki January 2023 Sales: YoY and MoM comparison

Time period January’23 January’22 YoY Growth December’22 MoM Growth Total sales 84,966 70,092 21.2% 63,912 9.6%

In the same period last year, its wholesales stood at 70,092 units. Moreover, when we compare Suzuki’s sales performance on an MoM basis, it registered a growth of 9.6 percent. Suzuki Access 125, Avenis 125, and Burgman Street are some of the company’s best-selling products.

Also Read: 2023 Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Better than Activa H-Smart?

Commenting on the sales performance, Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “The two-wheeler industry continues to experience some headwinds. However, we at Suzuki Motorcycle India continue to experience robust demand resulting in a significant double-digit year-on-year growth of 21.2% in January 2023.”

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Suzuki Avenis 125 Hindi Review:

He further added, “We are grateful to our customers, dealer partners and staff members who supported us to carry on this sales momentum. We are confident that we will keep experiencing steady demand both from the domestic and overseas markets in the future too”.

Also Read: KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty car collection: Lamborghini Huracan to Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.