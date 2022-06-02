Suzuki Motorcycle India sold 71,526 units in May 2022, recording a massive 471 per cent YoY growth. While 60,518 units were sold in the domestic market, 11,008 units were exported to other countries.

Suzuki Motorcycle India has revealed its sales figures for the month of May 2022. The company managed to sell 71,526 units last month, recording a massive 471 per cent YoY growth. In the same period last year, its sales stood at 12,513 units. Out of the 71,526 units sold in May 2022, 60,518 units were sold in the domestic market, while the remaining 11,008 units were exported to other countries.

However, when we compare the sales tally on an MoM basis, the company’s sales dipped by a mere 0.64 per cent in May 2022 over April, when it sold 71,987 units. Commenting on the sales performance, Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, “The two-wheeler industry continues to maneuver through the challenges presented by the pandemic and supply-chain crisis.”

He further added, “Despite these testing circumstances, Suzuki Motorcycle India has witnessed a satisfactory demand, both from the domestic and overseas markets. In May 2022, we registered overall sales of 71,526 units. Meanwhile, In May, we also commenced the deliveries of our highly anticipated 250cc sports adventure tourer, V-Strom SX. We are happy to announce that this motorcycle has garnered encouraging reviews so far.”

“We are thankful to all our customers, dealer partners and staff members for their continuous support and belief in the brand, Suzuki,” noted Uchida. The new Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 was recently launched in India at Rs 2.11 lakh, ex-showroom. It is powered by a 249cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that develops 26.1 bhp at 9,300 RPM and 22.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,300 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

