Suzuki 2W April 2023 Sales: Suzuki sold 67,259 two-wheelers in the domestic market last month, recording a 23.80 percent YoY growth. The Access 125, Avenis and Gixxer are the company’s best-selling products.

Suzuki Motorcycle India has revealed its sales figures for the month of April 2023. The Indian subsidiary of this Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer sold 67,259 units in the domestic market last month, recording a 23.80 percent YoY growth. However, on an MoM basis, its two-wheeler sales declined by 7.95 percent. The detailed sales figures are mentioned in the table below.

Suzuki 2W April 2023 Sales: YoY vs MoM comparison

Time period April’23 April’22 YoY Growth March’23 MoM Growth Domestic Sales 67,259 54,327 23.80% 73,069 -7.95% Exports 21,472 17,660 21.58% 24,515 -12.41%

Suzuki sold 67,259 two-wheelers in India last month, recording a 23.80 percent YoY growth but a 7.95 percent decline on an MoM basis. In April 2022, its domestic sales stood at 54,327 units while in March this year, the company sold 73,069 units. Talking about exports, Suzuki’s exports grew 21.58 percent YoY but declined 12.41 percent on an MoM basis.

Also Read: Upcoming Cars in India in May 2023: Maruti Jimny to Hyundai Exter

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the sales performance, Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “Suzuki Motorcycle India continues to grow at a double-digit rate. We registered a significant year-on-year growth of 23.3% in April 2023. This consistent sales performance is the result of growing demand for Suzuki two-wheelers in India and in the overseas markets.”

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Suzuki Katana Review:

He further added, “Apart from the sales growth, April 2023 proved to be quite progressive for the company as we successfully achieved the 7 millionth production milestone since the origin of the company in 2006. This month, we also introduced new colours for our third-generation Hayabusa.”

Also Read: Honda Shine 100 First Ride Review: Can it outshine its competitors?

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.