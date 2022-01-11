Suzuki rolls out 6 millionth two-wheeler from its Gurgaon plant

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited has rolled out the 6 millionth two-wheeler from its manufacturing facility in Gurugram. The new Suzuki Avenis 125 was the 6 millionth celebratory unit.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), the Indian two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation Japan, has recently rolled out the 6 millionth vehicle from its manufacturing facility in Gurugram. The company’s manufacturing plant is located at Kherki Dhaula, Gurugram in Haryana and it has an annual production capacity of 5,40,000 units. The recently launched Suzuki Avenis 125 became the 6 millionth celebratory unit for the company.

Suzuki Avenis 125 was launched in India in November 2021 and it is the company’s third 125cc offering for the Indian market. It is worth mentioning that Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited achieved this production milestone 15 years after the company commenced its independent operations in the country in February 2006. Previously, Suzuki had a joint venture with TVS Motor Company that lasted for 19 years between 1982 and 2001.

Commenting on the milestone, Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “This year marks the completion of Suzuki Motorcycle India’s 15 years in the country. It is indeed heartening to also announce the roll out of our 6 millionth Suzuki two-wheeler product in India from our Gurugram plant. We are grateful to all our customers for their trust and loyalty that they have shown in the brand.”

He further added, “I would also like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all our dealer partners and suppliers who have continuously supported us by ensuring and delivering the quality products and services. All these efforts helped us to retain the customers’ long-term belief in the brand, Suzuki two-wheelers. This 6 millionth milestone is a testament to our continued commitment to provide superior value to our customers in India. We are delighted that we could reach this landmark despite the challenges thrown by the second wave and the global semiconductor shortage across the world.”

