Suzuki RM-Z250, RM-Z450 launched at Rs 7.10 lakh but you can’t ride them on road! Here’s why

Suzuki Motorcycle has launched the new RMZ series of motocross motorcycles in India. The two bikes - Suzuki RM-Z250 and RM-Z450 - are the Japanese manufacturer's global flagship motorcycles, designed and developed specifically for off-road terrain. The two motocross bikes will come in 'Champion Yellow' colour and will be available across select Suzuki dealerships at a price of Rs 7,10,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and Rs 8,31,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the RM-Z250 and RM-Z45 respectively.

2019 Suzuki RM-Z250 and RM-Z450 were showcased at the 2018 Intermot currently underway, where the manufacturer also revealed the full specifications and details of the two. Been in production for over 12 years, the RM-Z250 picks inspiration from the Suzuki RM-Z450 with a new frame, swingarm, rear shock, and updated forks.

The RM-Z250 is powered by a 249cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, single cylinder, DOHC engine that now produces 5% more power compared to the older version. Also, Suzuki engineers have shaved 370g off the weight of the previous frame.

Suzuki RM-Z250

The RM-Z450 is powered by a 449cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC engine with a five-speed transmission. It gets Showa suspension setup with inverted forks up front.

The RM-Z250 will compete with Kawasaki KX 250F in India. It is a lightweight off-roader and has had several Supercross and Pro Motocross wins in its name. It is powered by a 249cc 4-stroke, single cylinder, DOHC, water-cooled engine. The KX 250F is priced at Rs 7.52 lakh.

These motorcycles are Motocross that are specifically designed to take on a dirt track and are not road legal, so there are no registration charges or insurance. Hence, there is no on-road price to talk about.

Also read: Kawasaki launches 2018 KX250F at Rs 7.5 lakh but you can’t ride it on the streets, here’s why

So far, motorsports aren't very big in India but we sure hope that the scenario will change and we would love to see affordable race tracks that can be accessed by enthusiasts for a spin on weekends or even host championships. But until then, the likes of RM-Z250, RM-Z450 are only limited to those who aspire to be a Motocross racer and have the money to train for it or if they have a dirt track in their backyard!