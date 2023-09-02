Suzuki registers highest-ever domestic sales and 30% YoY growth

Suzuki Motorcycle has registered its highest-ever YoY growth in August 2023, selling 1,03,336 units.

Suzuki Motorcycle has achieved 30 percent growth in comparison to August 2022, registering an overall sale of 1,03,336 units in August 2023. Suzuki sold 83,045 units in the domestic marketplace while exporting 20,291 units globally.

Commenting on the sales performance, Kenichi Umeda – Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “On this occasion, we would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to our valued customers, business partners and team members for their unwavering support.”

Umeda added, “We are truly humbled by the strong demand for our products within India that has aided us in our continued growth. We continue to provide exceptional hospitality and remain committed to serving our customers with the utmost diligence and attention to detail.”

In August 2023, the company also introduced new colour options for its Access 125 Pearl Shining Beige / Pearl Mirage White colour variant for its Access 125, after recording a significant production milestone of 5 million units for its flagship product.