Suzuki registers 17.7 percent sales growth in May 2019, sells 62,596 units

Suzuki Motorcycle India (SMIPL), a subsidiary of two-wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Corporation reported 17.7 % increase in sales for the month of May 2019. In the domestic market, the company sold 62,596 units in May vis-a-vis 53,167 units during the corresponding period last year. Overall, Suzuki Motorcycle India, clocked 22% Y-O-Y growth selling a total of 71,640 units which included domestic sales and exports as compared to 58,682 unit sales in May 2018. The company posted cumulative sales of 137,582 units for the period starting from April to May 2019, marching ahead towards one million sales target for FY2019-20. The impressive growth is all thanks to the company's best-selling Access 125 scooter that saw 48,463 unit sales in April 2019.

Commenting on the company's sales performance, Devashish Handa, Vice President, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said that overall the industry is going through a lean phase. However, Suzuki Motorcycle India continues to grow at a double-digit rate. This is a testimony to the growing preference for Brand Suzuki amongst the 2-wheeler buyers in India. He adds that the brand has expanded our motorcycle portfolio with the launch of the New Gixxer SF Series in India and Suzuki is expecting a good response from customers and aim to continue the sparkling double-digit growth story.

Strengthening its premium motorcycle portfolio, Suzuki Motorcycle India recently forayed into the 250cc segment with the launch of the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 in May 2019. The quarter-liter motorcycle comes in two colour schemes namely Metallic Mat Platinum Silver & Metallic Mat Black. Along with it, Suzuki Motorcycle India also introduced the all-new Gixxer SF 150 in two colour options namely Glass Sparkle Black, & Metallic Sonic Silver/ Glass sparkle black. While the new Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 was launched at a price of Rs 1.70 lakh, the new Gixxer SF 150 can be yours for a price of Rs 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

