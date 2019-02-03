Suzuki Motorcycles grows 40% in January 2019: Gixxer, Burgman gets Suzuki close to 9 lakh target!

Suzuki Motorcycle India started off the year on a strong note posting a significant double-digit growth with a 40 per cent growth year on year in terms of sales. In the month of January 2019, the Japanese Motorcycle and scooter company reported 63,209 unit sales as compared to 45,287 units in January last year. In terms of cumulative sales, that includes export sales as well, the company grew by over 39% to 49,618 units in the same month.

Speaking on the announcement, Suzuki Motorcycle India - Managing Director, Satoshi Uchida said, “The year 2019 starts with a good note for Suzuki Motorcycle India. The strong consumer sentiments and growing economy have propelled the double-digit growth for the brand in January. We are thankful to our customers for having trust in Suzuki's products and services. With an exciting product line-up ahead, we wish to continue the growth momentum in this year as well.”



So far this year, the company has already sold a total of 6.14 lakh vehicles bringing their fiscal growth to a staggering 39% with a few months still to spare. In the last fiscal the company 4.7 lakh units, indicating just how much the company has grown since. Suzuki is honestly on the verge of a massive turn-around and plans to end this fiscal with over 900,000 sales in the kitty, with two months to go that number may not be achievable but Suzuki will come very very close.

For Suzuki brands like the Gixxer, and the Acess have always been strong and steady war horses but this year with the introduction of newer brands into the market including the Suzuki Burgman, and the 2019 Suzuki V-Strom 650 that was launched earlier this month at a price of Rs 7.46 lakh with some subtle upgrades for the new model year including new graphics, hazard lights and side reflectors, with no changes to the mechanicals.