Suzuki Motorcycles eyes 40 percent sales growth at 7 lakh units this fiscal

Suzuki Motorcycle India is looking to sell 7 lakh units in the country in the current fiscal, a growth of 40 per cent over 5 lakh units it sold during 2017-18. The company, which today launched a new 125-cc scooter Burgman Street priced at Rs 68,000 (ex-showroom), also plans to expand its sales network by around 200 touch points this fiscal as part of its mid term goal of achieving 10 lakh unit sales by 2020.The company currently has over 1,000 sales touchpoints across the country.

"We are aiming to sell 1 million units by 2020. Last year we sold 5 lakh units and this fiscal we aim to sell 7 lakh units," Suzuki Motorcycle India Managing Director Satoshi Uchida told reporters here.

In order to achieve the 2020 sales target, the company plans to introduce new products as well as expand sales network, he added. Uchida said Suzuki Motorcycle India already contributes 35 per cent of the total two-wheeler volumes for its parent Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC). When asked about the company's plans regarding introducing an electric two-wheeler, Suzuki Motorcycle India Executive Vice President Sajeev Rajasekharan said the company along with SMC is working to develop such two-wheeler models.

"We are working along SMC on electric vehicles. We should have one by 2020. We would not like to be left behind when the market is ready," he said.Uchida hinted that it could be an electric scooter.

On coming with BSVI emission norms, Rajasekharan said work has already started a few months ago and the company would be ready with upgraded portfolio much before the April 2020 deadline.

Commenting on the Burgman Street launch, Uchida said the scooter will herald a new era of luxury scooter riding in the country and would help the company strengthen its position in the 125 cc segment.