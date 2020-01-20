Suzuki Motorcycle at 2020 Auto Expo: More powerful Intruder, entry-level V-Strom likely to break cover

Suzuki Motorcycle at Auto Expo 2020 India: The biggest motor show in India is set to kick-off only about two weeks from now at Expo Mart, Greater Noida. To be held from 7-12 February, this year the Auto Expo is expected to witness some 90-100 vehicle launches that include BS-VI upgrades of existing models, all-new products from new brands entering India for the first time and those from the several start-ups participating. If we're talking about two-wheelers though, we will only be seeing Suzuki Motorcycle India participating from amongst the mainstream two-wheeler manufacturers since Honda, Hero MotoCorp, Yamaha, BMW Motorrad, and others have opted out this year. However, Suzuki might have some very interesting announcements to make this time.

Last year, Suzuki stepped into the quarter-litre motorcycle segment with the launch of the Gixxer SF 250 and Gixxer 250. The manufacturer is now expected to plonk that 250cc single onto the Intruder. The currently available Intruder 155 has been rather popular, the Intruder 250 should invite similar eyeballs as well. The Intruder 155 shares its engine with the 155cc Gixxer and the 250 version would share the engine with Gixxer 250 - a 249cc fuel-injected single-pot with 26 hp and 22.6 Nm. Expect a price tag of Rs 1.8 lakh (ex-showroom).

The entry-level adventure bike segment is on the rise in India and Suzuki could enter it with the V-Strom 250. Sharing its engine with the Gixxer 250, expect the 250 V-Strom to be priced at about Rs 1.9 lakh. It would come with 19-inch (front)/17-inch (rear) most likely alloy wheels and long-travel suspension. Speaking of V-Strom, Suzuki could also showcase the V-Strom 1050 with 107 hp and 100 Nm from its 1037cc BS-VI engine. Expect a price of about Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom).

Suzuki Burgman Street scooter has grown quite popular for its plush ride, ample space, and a distinct design. Now, the manufacturer may unveil a larger displacement Burgman Street at the 2020 Auto Expo which when launched, which would compete with the likes of Aprilia SR 150 and Vespa SXL 150. Expect the 150cc Burgman to be feature-rich and more of a maxi-scooter than the current 125cc version.

Suzuki might also add another motorcycle to its middle-weight lineup with the SV650 which would be more affordable than the GSX-S750. Powered by a 645cc V-twin engine, the SV650 is likely to be priced at Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom).