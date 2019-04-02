Suzuki Motorcycle sales up 28% in March: Access 125 scooter star performer

Suzuki Motorcycle India (SMIPL) Monday reported 28 per cent increase in sales at 67,025 units in March.The company had sold 52,167 units in the corresponding month last year, SMIPL said in a statement. In the domestic market, the company posted 25 per cent jump in sales with 58,701 units as compared to 46,848 units in March last year.

For the financial year ended March 31, the company said it sold 7,47,506 units, its highest ever sales in India, posting a growth of more than 30 per cent over 5,74,711 units in the previous fiscal. Commenting on the sales performance, SMIPL Vice President Devashish Handa said,"Suzuki's well-balanced product portfolio in both motorcycle and scooter segment has helped in achieving our fiscal sales target."

The company's scooter Access 125 continued to be the highest grossing product for Suzuki in the country, he added.On the outlook, Handa said,"we look forward to achieving 10 lakh unit sales target for financial year 2019-2020."SMIPL has a sales network of 1,137 touch-points pan India.