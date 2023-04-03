Suzuki Motorcycle records 24% growth in FY23, sells over 9 lakh units

Suzuki motorcycles registers its highest-ever monthly sales in March 2023, registering a 49 percent YoY growth.

Suzuki Motorcycle has registered an overall sales figure of 97,584 units in March 2023. The company sold 73,069 units in the domestic market and exported 24,515 units in March 2023.

During the period from April 2022 to March 2023, the company sold a total of 9,38,371 units, which is an increase of 24.3 percent compared to the previous financial year, in which 7,54,938 units were sold.

Commenting on the sales performance, Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “Suzuki Motorcycle India was able to attain a remarkable sales achievement in March by registering the highest ever monthly sales of 97,584 units. This translated to a year-on-year growth of 49 percent as compared to March 2022.”

FY 2023 was a significant year for Suzuki Motorcycle India as the company made its entry in the 250cc adventure sports segment with the launch of V-Strom SX. In addition, the company launched the Katana and introduced new colour schemes for the Gixxer 250 series, Gixxer series and Access 125.

March 2023 also saw Suzuki Motorcycle India introducing ‘New Apparel and Merchandise Collection’ for 2023, which is now available at all Suzuki Premium two-wheeler dealerships.