Suzuki Motorcycle on a roll in India, sold 1741 two-wheelers a day in April 2018

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) has announced its sales numbers for the month of April 2018. The company has reported a growth of 43.8% in the domestic sales in April 2018 as it sold 52,237 units in India. In comparison, the company sold 36,307 units in the country in April 2017. Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) recently launched its second locally assembled premium bike in India after the Hayabusa in the form of the GSX-S75. The middleweight streetfighter is on sale at an attractive price of Rs 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Commenting on performance of the company in April 2018, Sajeev Rajasekharan, Executive Vice-President, SMIPL said, "The company has made a record-breaking start to FY 2018-19 with 43.8 percent growth in April. Buoyed by this positive start, our outlook remains optimistic in pursuit of 7 lakh unit sales domestically, in this financial year."

Earlier, Suzuki launched the Intruder 150 in the Indian two-wheeler market. The quirky looking entry-level cruiser was targeted primarily at the Bajaj Avenger Street. The bike received mixed reactions in the market, primarily due to its off-beat design. You can watch our Suzuki Intruder 150 vs Bajaj Avenger 180 Street video comparison review right here.

Suzuki is betting big on the Indian two-wheeler market and aims to launch at least two premium bikes and scooters each year. The company showcased three new products at the Auto Expo 2018. Out of these, while the new Suzuki Intruder 150 Fi and GSX-S750 have been launched in India, the Burgman will make its entry to the market soon.

Check out the on-road prices, pros & cons and all other details of the Suzuki Intruder 150 right here.

The Suzuki Burgman will get power from a 125cc engine and will be the first maxi scooter to go on sale in India. The scooter will lock its horns against the likes of the TVS Ntorq 125, Honda Grazia and the Aprilia SR 125. Expect the prices of the new Suzuki Burgman 125 to be close to Rs 70,000 (ex-showroom).