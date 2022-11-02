Suzuki Motorcycle October sales at 87,859 two-wheelers

Suzuki Motorcycle India’s October sales increased 27 percent to 87,859 two-wheelers from 69,186 units sold last October.

Suzuki Motorcycle India’s October sales increased 27 percent to 87,859 two-wheelers from 69,186 units sold last October.

Suzuki Motorcycle sold 69,634 units in the domestic market in October 2022. The company sold 72,012 units last month, noting a 3.3 percent M-o-M fall.

Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “This remarkable sales increase is a sign of the growing popularity of the brand in the domestic and overseas two-wheeler market. Looking at this sales momentum, we are confident that we will continue to experience steady demand both from the domestic and overseas markets in the future too.”

In October 2022, the company launched a new colour variant for its popular scooter, Suzuki Access 125. The ‘Solid Ice Green / Pearl Mirage White’ colour has been introduced for Suzuki Access 125 Ride Connect and Special Editions. The new colour joined the existing colour range to add value to the appeal of the Suzuki scooter.

Read more: Suzuki Access 125 rides in with new dual-tone paint