Suzuki Motorcycle India rolls out 5 million bikes: Access 125, Gixxer amongst higest-selling models

The milestone motorcycle happens to be a Suzuki Gixxer SF250 in MotoGP livery. Suzuki has recently restarted operations and also conducts a buy from the home campaign for its customers.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited has sent out a release that claims that the bikemaker has rolled out its fifth millionth unit. The milestone motorcycle was the Suzuki Gixxer SF250 and it was rolled out from the Gurugram plant. The bike flaunted the company’s MotoGP colour scheme. SMIPL recently restarted operations with the safety precautions in place. Post this the company launched a digital sales initiative. With this, one can sit at home and order for a bike. The bike or scooter will also be delivered home. This way, one wouldn’t need to visit a showroom or come in contact with another person until the bike delivery. Even documents are collected online as well as loan approvals are done over the phone. Suzuki has also launched its entire small capacity bike BS6 portfolio in the country, with work on the big bikes starting soon.

It may be noted that the 2014-introduced Suzuki Gixxer 150 model as well as the 2016-launched Suzuki Access 125 scooter are the hottest selling Suzukis in the country. Aside from this, Suzuki also sells Intruder, Burgman Street, Gixxer 250, SF150 and SF250 models in India. In the near future, SMIPL will launch the V-Strom 650. The Suzuki V-Strom 650 BS6 will retain its power and torque configuration but could be slightly heavier than before. It is one of the finest on-off 650cc bikes the country has seen. It has also got the long legs to be a tourer motorcycle.

At present, Suzuki has more than 530 dealerships in India. Out of these, 279 cities are covered under the book from home initiative. Not only this, Suzuki customers can also ask for vehicle servicing at home. This includes only regular service and not complex mechanical jobs. Suzuki also says that if the service is done at home, washing the two-wheeler will not be a part of the process.

