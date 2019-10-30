Suzuki Motorcycle India profit dips 18% in FY19

Despite robust growth in volumes, Suzuki Motorcycle India reported an 18% decline in net profits at Rs 169.61 crore for the financial year 2018-19, primarily on account of higher expenses. The Indian two-wheeler arm of Suzuki Motor Corp had posted a net profit of Rs 206.57 crore in FY18. During the fiscal, when the two-wheeler industry grew just about 5%, Suzuki Motorcycle outperformed as volumes increased 33.44% at 6,68,787 units, owing to new launches in the premium segment and product refreshes. As sales rose, the company’s revenue from operations grew 28.71% to Rs 3,655.18 crore, documents from the corporate affairs ministry showed.

However, high raw material costs, employee expenses and other related costs pulled down the company’s profits. Cost of materials consumed rose sharply by 34% to Rs 2,606.10 crore while employee benefits and others expenses grew 31% and 10% to Rs 162.66 crore and Rs 517.41 crore, respectively. Total expenses during 2018-19 increased 30% at Rs 3,548.62 crore. The maker of Hayabusa and Gixxer bikes, had struggled in the Indian market for close to 10 years after it re-entered in 2006 as poor quality bikes, lack of new launches, gaps in portfolio and stiff competition from the incumbents including Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto took a toll on the company’s market share.

However, it bounced back after 2015 as a range of premium bikes and scooters launched at attractive prices and supported by powerful marketing campaigns helped the company gain some market share and make profits. From around 1% market share a decade ago, Suzuki Motorcycle has managed to win a little over 3% as the focus shifted away from the mass market segment to premium products, which have higher profit margins. In FY18, net profits jumped nearly two-fold at Rs 206.57 crore.

Early this year, the company announced a complete exit from the mass market commuter segments and will now only make premium scooters above 125 cc and premium bikes above 150 cc. India currently accounts for around 25% of Suzuki’s global motorcycles business and the company plans to increase this share with a sales target of 1 million units in the domestic market by the end of FY21.

Notably, India's contribution is larger than Europe as a whole for Suzuki Motor Corp. The company’s scooter portfolio includes products like Access 125 and Burgman Street while motorcycle range includes models like Intruder, Gixxer, Hayabusa, V-Strom and GSX-R 1000R.