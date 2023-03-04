Suzuki Motorcycle India launches Hayabusa-inspired merchandise range

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched its new apparel and merchandise range for this calendar year. The company’s renewed lifestyle collection will be available at Suzuki’s premium dealerships from March 3, 2023.

Suzuki Motorcycle India, the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation Japan, has launched its renewed apparel and merchandise range. For 2023, the company’s updated merch includes a lifestyle collection that takes inspiration from the iconic Suzuki Hayabusa and the way of life of a motorcycle enthusiast.

Suzuki’s new apparel range for India:

According to the company, Suzuki Motorcycle’s new premium lifestyle apparel and merchandise range have been designed to be aspirational for Gen-Z and millennial buyers. This renewed apparel range will be made available at all Suzuki premium two-wheeler dealerships across India from March 3, 2023.

Suzuki Motorcycle India has been one of the most preferred premium motorcycle brands for riders in India, thanks to its legendary Hayabusa and Katana motorcycles. The company has also introduced exclusive ‘Bike Zone’ dealerships in Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Surat, etc. which are aimed to further enhance the buying experience of motorcycling aficionados.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the launch, Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “We aim to create a Suzuki World for all motorcycle and lifestyle enthusiasts. The launch of our collection of Apparel and Merchandise is a part of this overall strategy to make our premium dealerships a one-stop solution for all the requirements of these enthusiasts in the country.”

