Suzuki Motorcycle India extends warranty period, free service till July 15

SMIPL is yet to announce its plans for this year. No all-new products, except for the Suzuki Hayabusa, have been launched till now.

The last (probably) one to announce an extension in its warranty period as well as scheduled services is Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited. The Japanese motorcycle maker has said that primary warranty provided with the scooters/bikes as well as an extended one will be honoured till July 15. This is only for those whose warranties were to expire from April 1 to May 31, 2021. This is also applicable for the paid as well as free service schedules falling under this timeline. Last year, SMIPL had introduced the Suzuki At Your Doorstep service initiative. However, due to the lockdown restrictions wherein people movement has been curtailed, this offering is currently unavailable. SMIPL aims to restart it once the restrictions are lifted. To avail this service, one can log on to the Suzuki app and place a service booking online. Only regular maintenance will be carried out and the bike/scooter will not be washed.

Satoshi Uchida, Company Head, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said “It gives me immense pleasure to share with you that we have extended the tenure of free services, warranty and extended warranty of all the concerned customers till 15th July, 2021. We do understand that in these unprecedented times, it is difficult to avail all these services due to localized restrictions and state lockdowns. At the same time, I would say that in these testing times, this is our chance to show gratitude to all those customers who have trusted in Suzuki Two Wheeler products. Amidst the myriad challenges being faced by the country currently, this extension will enable customers to avail these benefits at their convenience after the lockdown and restrictions are lifted.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Also Read Suzuki Burgman BS6 review

SMIPL is yet to announce its plans for this year. No all-new products, except for the Suzuki Hayabusa, have been launched till now. Speaking of the Busa, the first allocations for the Indian market have already been sold out.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.