Suzuki Motorcycle India extends warranty period, free service till July 15

SMIPL is yet to announce its plans for this year. No all-new products, except for the Suzuki Hayabusa, have been launched till now.

By:May 20, 2021 1:58 PM

The last (probably) one to announce an extension in its warranty period as well as scheduled services is Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited. The Japanese motorcycle maker has said that primary warranty provided with the scooters/bikes as well as an extended one will be honoured till July 15. This is only for those whose warranties were to expire from April 1 to May 31, 2021. This is also applicable for the paid as well as free service schedules falling under this timeline. Last year, SMIPL had introduced the Suzuki At Your Doorstep service initiative. However, due to the lockdown restrictions wherein people movement has been curtailed, this offering is currently unavailable. SMIPL aims to restart it once the restrictions are lifted. To avail this service, one can log on to the Suzuki app and place a service booking online. Only regular maintenance will be carried out and the bike/scooter will not be washed.

Satoshi Uchida, Company Head, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said “It gives me immense pleasure to share with you that we have extended the tenure of free services, warranty and extended warranty of all the concerned customers till 15th July, 2021. We do understand that in these unprecedented times, it is difficult to avail all these services due to localized restrictions and state lockdowns. At the same time, I would say that in these testing times, this is our chance to show gratitude to all those customers who have trusted in Suzuki Two Wheeler products. Amidst the myriad challenges being faced by the country currently, this extension will enable customers to avail these benefits at their convenience after the lockdown and restrictions are lifted.”

 

Also Read Suzuki Burgman BS6 review

SMIPL is yet to announce its plans for this year. No all-new products, except for the Suzuki Hayabusa, have been launched till now. Speaking of the Busa, the first allocations for the Indian market have already been sold out.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Updated Ducati Hypermotard 950 unveiled with new livery: India launch in 2021 fourth quarter

Updated Ducati Hypermotard 950 unveiled with new livery: India launch in 2021 fourth quarter

GoZero launches Skellig Pro electric bicycle with 70 km range

GoZero launches Skellig Pro electric bicycle with 70 km range

Gogoro Viva electric scooter might be sold via Hero MotoCorp outlets: Name trademarked

Gogoro Viva electric scooter might be sold via Hero MotoCorp outlets: Name trademarked

Photos: Ford F-150 Lightning is the electric version of Americas favourite pick-up truck

Photos: Ford F-150 Lightning is the electric version of Americas favourite pick-up truck

Etrio Touro now on sale for commercial customers: Dealerships open in these 6 states

Etrio Touro now on sale for commercial customers: Dealerships open in these 6 states

Covid-19 effect: Audi India extends service plans, warranty till June 30

Covid-19 effect: Audi India extends service plans, warranty till June 30

Covid-19 Support: Tata Motors extends warranty, free service period for commercial vehicles

Covid-19 Support: Tata Motors extends warranty, free service period for commercial vehicles

How India can become EV superpower with robust vehicles and changes in ecosystem

How India can become EV superpower with robust vehicles and changes in ecosystem

Ola appoints Rakesh Bhardwaj as Group Chief Information Officer

Ola appoints Rakesh Bhardwaj as Group Chief Information Officer

Lexus sells 2 million electrified vehicles: new EV to debut next year

Lexus sells 2 million electrified vehicles: new EV to debut next year

How Indian automakers are helping out with relief measures during second covid surge

How Indian automakers are helping out with relief measures during second covid surge

CEAT extends warranty across lineup by three months due to lockdown

CEAT extends warranty across lineup by three months due to lockdown

Exclusive: Enigma to launch two electric bikes before Diwali - 150 km range, 150 km/h top speed

Exclusive: Enigma to launch two electric bikes before Diwali - 150 km range, 150 km/h top speed

"World's cleanest combustion engine": Meet Achates 10.6-litre, 3-cylinder diesel motor

"World's cleanest combustion engine": Meet Achates 10.6-litre, 3-cylinder diesel motor

More than 2 lakh Royal Enfield motorcycles recalled: Meteor 350, Classic included

More than 2 lakh Royal Enfield motorcycles recalled: Meteor 350, Classic included

Mitsubishi India: End of the road or sliver of hope?

Mitsubishi India: End of the road or sliver of hope?

New Skoda Octavia, Karoq revised India launch timelines out

New Skoda Octavia, Karoq revised India launch timelines out

One-way car rentals rise during Covid-19 pandemic: Automation helps make service efficient

One-way car rentals rise during Covid-19 pandemic: Automation helps make service efficient

Covid-19 Support! Bajaj Auto extends free service till 31st July amid second wave

Covid-19 Support! Bajaj Auto extends free service till 31st July amid second wave

Get up to Rs 3,500 cashback on buying new Honda Hornet 2.0: Explained

Get up to Rs 3,500 cashback on buying new Honda Hornet 2.0: Explained