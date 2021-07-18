Suzuki Intruder price in India hiked again: Avenger Street 160 rival costlier by this much

Suzuki Intruder is currently available in a single variant only at the dealerships across India in a total of three colour options.

By:Updated: Jul 18, 2021 7:42 PM

 

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) has recently announced an upward price revision for its 155cc urban cruiser – the Intruder. In order to be precise, the company has hiked the price of the motorcycle by Rs 2,100. After this, the Suzuki Intruder is now available at the showrooms across the country for a price of Rs 1,26,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The latest price revision has nothing to do with any changes to the bike. This simply means that the motorcycle remains the same as before, both mechanically and visually as well. Powering the BS6 Suzuki Intruder is the same 154.9 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that is good for producing 13 hp of power and 13.8 Nm of torque.

The transmission on this bike is a five-speed unit. The bike also employs Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) that claims to offer enhanced fuel efficiency and smoother performance as well. In terms of key features, the bike gets bits like a fully digital instrument cluster along with a single-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System). The bike is currently available for sale in three colour options of Metallic Matte Black / Candy Sanoma Red, Metallic Matte Titanium Silver and Glass Sparkle Black / Metallic Matte Titanium Silver.

The BS6 Suzuki Intruder primarily rivals the likes of Bajaj Avenger Street 160 in the entry-level urban cruiser segment. There have been rumours for a long time that Suzuki is working on a 250cc Intruder but only time will tell how much these hold true. In other news, the second batch of the Suzuki Hayabusa recently got sold out in India in just one hour. That said, SMIPL has till now brought a total of 201 units (combined for the first and second batch) of the Busa to India and these got sold out like hot cakes showing that the Hayabusa still remains India’s favourite superbike.

