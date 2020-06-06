Suzuki Intruder 250 patent images reveal design and other details: When to expect it in India!

The upcoming Suzuki Intruder 250 is expected to get power from the same engine that powers the Gixxer 250 range. The engine on the Gixxer 250 is good for producing 26.5hp of power along with 22Nm of torque. Expect some slight revisions in figures on the Intruder 250 to suit its cruiser characteristics better. 

By:Updated: June 6, 2020 3:11:04 PM
Suzuki Intruder 250 (Image source: kojintekibikematome)

Suzuki Intruder will likely be launched with a bigger displacement 250cc engine in the months to come. A set of patent images, courtesy kojintekibikematome has leaked on the web revealing a lot of details about the upcoming model including its design. Now, take a look at the pictures and the first thing that you will notice about the new model is that its appearance has not drastically changed compared to the existing 155cc model. However, if you take a closer look, you will see that the exhaust canister of the motorcycle on the quarter-litre Intruder is quite different compared to the one on the 155cc model.  Another change on the Intruder 250 is the inclusion of belly pan that will not only protect the engine from the stones and gravel while going off roads and broken surfaces but slightly adds more visual appeal to the motorcycle. The upcoming Suzuki Intruder 250 should get power from the same motor that powers the Gixxer 250 range.

The engine on the BS6 compliant Gixxer 250 is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 26.5hp and 22Nm. Expect some slight revisions in these figures on the Intruder 250 to suit its cruiser characteristics better. Gearbox is also expected to be a six-speed unit. With the leaked patent images, the upcoming Suzuki Intruder 250 is expected to make its way to the production lines sometime next year if not early. Speaking of India launch, the bike will hopefully arrive here by the end of next year if everything remains on track.

As far as pricing is concerned, expect the Suzuki Intruder 250 to be launched with a figure of under Rs 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike will go up against the likes of the Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 in the segment. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our Express Drives YouTube channel.

More details on the Suzuki Intruder 250 expected to spill soon, so keep watching this space. Let us know what do you think about the Suzuki Intruder 250?

Image source: kojintekibikematome

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Suzuki Intruder 250 patent images reveal design and other details: When to expect it in India!

Suzuki Intruder 250 patent images reveal design and other details: When to expect it in India!

Negative China sentiment, FDI rules hit Chinese auto companies plans for India

Negative China sentiment, FDI rules hit Chinese auto companies plans for India

India's two-wheeler sales in lockdown: Top 5 manufacturers with Hero MotoCorp topping the list!

India's two-wheeler sales in lockdown: Top 5 manufacturers with Hero MotoCorp topping the list!

Exchange any scooter with Ather 450 electric scooter: Ather Energy to launch exchange program soon

Exchange any scooter with Ather 450 electric scooter: Ather Energy to launch exchange program soon

Jeep Compass facelift unveiled: New engine, infotainment amongst key changes

Jeep Compass facelift unveiled: New engine, infotainment amongst key changes

Benelli SRK600 middleweight streetfighter revealed: Key highlights of India-bound TNT600i successor!

Benelli SRK600 middleweight streetfighter revealed: Key highlights of India-bound TNT600i successor!

Buying a used bike/scooter? Focus on these seven things before sealing the deal

Buying a used bike/scooter? Focus on these seven things before sealing the deal

Maruti Suzuki's second solar power plant to offset 5,390 tonnes CO2 annually for next 25 years

Maruti Suzuki's second solar power plant to offset 5,390 tonnes CO2 annually for next 25 years

World Environment Day: Mahindra Racing to plant a tree for each viewer of final Formula E virtual race

World Environment Day: Mahindra Racing to plant a tree for each viewer of final Formula E virtual race

BS6 diesel SUVs under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Bolero and more

BS6 diesel SUVs under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Bolero and more

Upcoming bikes launching in India this month: Royal Enfield Meteor, Hero Xtreme 160R & more!

Upcoming bikes launching in India this month: Royal Enfield Meteor, Hero Xtreme 160R & more!

Germany to make electic car charging stations mandatory at all petrol stations

Germany to make electic car charging stations mandatory at all petrol stations

World Environment Day: Non-polluting e-rickshaws to lead India’s EV revolution

World Environment Day: Non-polluting e-rickshaws to lead India’s EV revolution

Tesla Model 3 rams into crashed truck: Raises questions on Autopilot system

Tesla Model 3 rams into crashed truck: Raises questions on Autopilot system

Sony XAV Extra Bass car touchscreen music system launched: Price, features

Sony XAV Extra Bass car touchscreen music system launched: Price, features

2020 Hyundai Creta Test Drive Review: Master of all Trades but better than the Kia Seltos?

2020 Hyundai Creta Test Drive Review: Master of all Trades but better than the Kia Seltos?

Car sales May 2020: Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga drive recovery from COVID-19 crisis

Car sales May 2020: Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga drive recovery from COVID-19 crisis

Now pay car insurance premium only for km driven with Tata AIG AutoSafe

Now pay car insurance premium only for km driven with Tata AIG AutoSafe

Hyper Exclusivity! World's only MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR ML revealed with these special touches

Hyper Exclusivity! World's only MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR ML revealed with these special touches

Toyota June 2020 car offers: Discounts of up to Rs 32,500 for COVID-19 warriors on Toyota Yaris, Glanza

Toyota June 2020 car offers: Discounts of up to Rs 32,500 for COVID-19 warriors on Toyota Yaris, Glanza