Suzuki Intruder 250 patent images reveal design and other details: When to expect it in India!

Suzuki Intruder 250 (Image source: kojintekibikematome)

Suzuki Intruder will likely be launched with a bigger displacement 250cc engine in the months to come. A set of patent images, courtesy kojintekibikematome has leaked on the web revealing a lot of details about the upcoming model including its design. Now, take a look at the pictures and the first thing that you will notice about the new model is that its appearance has not drastically changed compared to the existing 155cc model. However, if you take a closer look, you will see that the exhaust canister of the motorcycle on the quarter-litre Intruder is quite different compared to the one on the 155cc model. Another change on the Intruder 250 is the inclusion of belly pan that will not only protect the engine from the stones and gravel while going off roads and broken surfaces but slightly adds more visual appeal to the motorcycle. The upcoming Suzuki Intruder 250 should get power from the same motor that powers the Gixxer 250 range.

The engine on the BS6 compliant Gixxer 250 is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 26.5hp and 22Nm. Expect some slight revisions in these figures on the Intruder 250 to suit its cruiser characteristics better. Gearbox is also expected to be a six-speed unit. With the leaked patent images, the upcoming Suzuki Intruder 250 is expected to make its way to the production lines sometime next year if not early. Speaking of India launch, the bike will hopefully arrive here by the end of next year if everything remains on track.

As far as pricing is concerned, expect the Suzuki Intruder 250 to be launched with a figure of under Rs 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike will go up against the likes of the Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 in the segment. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our Express Drives YouTube channel.

More details on the Suzuki Intruder 250 expected to spill soon, so keep watching this space. Let us know what do you think about the Suzuki Intruder 250?

Image source: kojintekibikematome

