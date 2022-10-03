Suzuki introduces new dual tone colour variant for Access 125 

The company has introduced the dual tone colour variant ‘Solid Ice Green/Pearl Mirage White’ for the Ride Connect and special editions of the 125cc scooter.

Suzuki Motorcycle India has introduced a new colour variant for its scooter, Suzuki Access 125. The company has introduced the dual tone colour variant ‘Solid Ice Green/Pearl Mirage White’ for the Ride Connect and special editions of the 125cc scooter.

The Ride Connect edition of the scooter with the new colour scheme has been priced at Rs 85,200, ex-showroom with drum brakes. For the disc brake version, it will cost Rs 87,200, ex-showroom, Delhi.

On the other hand, the special edition, which is only available with disc brakes, has been priced at Rs 83,000, ex-showroom.

The scooter is powered by a 124cc, single-cylinder engine that churns out 8.5 hp of power and 10 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT.

Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “As we step into the festive month, we are pleased to launch a new exciting colour variant for Suzuki Access 125 to further add to the festivities,”

“The idea is to offer a refreshed, vibrant and youthful colour option to the customers to choose from”, Uchida added.



At present, SMIPL offers Access 125, Burgman Street, and Avenis scooters in India. In August 2022, the company sold 40,375 units of Access scooters in India, which saw a substantial 17.83 percent decline as against 49,135 units sold in the corresponding month last year. The scooter’s market share in the month stood at 9.01 percent.



Earlier this year, SMIPL was awarded a special incentive package worth Rs 67.62 crore by the Haryana government for setting up a new manufacturing unit in IMT Kharkhoda in Sonipat district. The facility, which will be spread across 2000 acres and will be set up with an investment of Rs 2,000 crore will provide jobs to over 2,000 people.