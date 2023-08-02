Suzuki India registers 41.5% growth in July, records highest-ever sales

Breaking all past records, this is the first time Suzuki Motorcycle India has posted monthly sales of over a lakh.

Suzuki has achieved a significant monthly sales milestone by recording an overall sale of 1,07,836 units in July 2023. The company sold 80,309 units in the domestic market and exported 27,527 units to the international markets in July 2023. This sales record translated to a year-on-year sales growth of approximately 41.5% as compared to July 2022.

Commenting on this achievement, Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “We are elated to have crossed the 100K monthly sales mark in July. It is a testament to our commitment to our customers and their continued trust in the brand.”

Umeda added, “These strong sales numbers reflect robust demand for our scooters and motorcycles in India and in the overseas markets. We express our sincere gratitude to our customers, dealer partners and staff members who played a crucial role in achieving the 100K monthly sales milestone.”

This month also saw the company rolling out the 5 millionth Access 125 from its Kherki Dhaula plant situated in Gurugram, Haryana. For Suzuki, the Access 125 has proven to be a best-seller in the highly competitive segment that includes the products from TVS and Honda.