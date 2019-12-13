Meet Eisenberg V8: 480 hp motorcycle with V8 engine built from two Suzuki Hayabusa engines combined!

Zef Eisenberg, the speed record-breaking superstar, has a mad proposition if the 200 hp motorcycle is too dull for you. Applying his learnings from his high-speed runs on a motorcycle, he's come up with a limited-run production bike simply called Eisenberg V8. So, the V8 powering it is built from two Suzuki Hayabusa engines and makes an insane 480 hp. Housed in a custom-built steel trellis frame, the Eisenberg V8 is unlike anything you've seen before.

According to Motorcycle News, the engine revs freely to 10,500 rpm and if the bike's fed race fuel, it could possibly make 20 more horses. That's 500 hp from a motorcycle that weighs less than Triumph Rocket III. Despite having a hulking engine, Eisenberg V8 is relatively small with a wheelbase of 1,650 mm and tips the scale at 290.7 kg.

Capable of speeds of up to 360 km/h, Eisenberg V8 gets a serious stopping power from twin six-piston calipers from Brembo and a four-piston calliper on a single disc at the rear. The swingarm is custom-built aluminium anti-squat that minimises chain flex and Eisenberg can run on a lighter 530-pitch chain.

Eisenberg is in the final stages of regulatory approval after which a limited number of road-legal V8s will be rolled out for the public. Orders have already been taken for an asking price of $130,000 (approximately Rs 91.9 lakh).

Why did Eisenberg build this? Well, if you could, wouldn't you? And what else would one expect from a man who has speed records on his CV? A more recent one is from 21-22 September when he set four new motorcycle record on the Nottingham University Isle of Man TT zero bike.

He achieved four FIM World records for an electric motorcycle (unfaired), with an 'average kilometre' speed of 296 km/h and peak GPS speeds of 315 km/h. He victoriously secured the title for the fastest electric motorbike bike in the world - naked category.