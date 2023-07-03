Suzuki Hayabusa 25th anniversary edition unveiled

Currently, the Hayabusa is sold in 48 countries worldwide with cumulative series production of over 2,00,000 units.

Suzuki, celebrating 25 years of its flagship motorcycle, has unveiled the 25th-anniversary edition of the Hayabusa, which will go on sale globally this month.

The special features of the 25th-anniversary model are an orange and black-based body and special colours for the drive chain adjuster and front brake disk inner. Original engravings have been added to the muffler body and drive chain, and a 25th-anniversary emblem and a three-dimensional “Suzuki” logo on the tank. Also, the single-seat cowl is standard equipment (excluding Japan spec).

The first generation of the model was introduced at Intermot, held in Germany in 1998, as the “Hayabusa (GSX1300R)”, and sales started in Europe and North America in 1999. The product concept was “Ultimate Sport”, and its high power and handling performance, coupled with its unique and aerodynamic styling, created a sensation and it became a flagship motorcycle representing Suzuki.

The second generation, with increased displacement from 1,299cc to 1,340cc, was released in 2007. It inherited the outstanding and powerful performance of the first generation, with a newly adopted feature, the Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS), which allowed adjusting of the output characteristics by riders’ choice. Sales also expanded worldwide, launching Japanese domestic specs for the first time in 2014 and starting production and sales in India in 2016.

In 2021, the third generation Hayabusa was introduced, with a fully improved engine and chassis, and various electronic controls. The engine and chassis parts have been fully reassessed, along with adopting the electronic control system “S.I.R.S (Suzuki Intelligent Ride System)”, such as traction control systems and Bi-directional quick shift systems, making this model powerful yet controllable, and embody the styling design concept, “The Refined Beast”.