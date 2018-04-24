Suzuki GSX-S750 to launch at a price of around Rs 7.4 lakh: Everything on this ‘Made in India’ big bike

The new Suzuki GSX-S750 might be launching in India at a price of close to Rs 7.4 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle is the second big bike by the manufacturer to come through the CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route with the first one being the Hayabusa. The Suzuki GSX-S750 made its debut in India at the Auto Expo 2018 and it was one of the prime attractions at the company's booth at the biennial event. Powering the Suzuki GSX-S750 is a 749cc, four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The fuel injected mill churns out a peak power output of 114 hp along with a maximum torque of 81 Nm. The braking to the Suzuki GSX-S750 is taken care of with the help of twin disc brakes up front along with a single disc brake at the rear. An ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is also offered as standard to provide added safety. In terms of safety, the motorcycle also gets a three-level traction control system.

The suspension system of the new Suzuki GSX-S750 comprises of KYB upside down forks at the front while the rear is taken care of with the help of a monoshock. While the front forks can be adjusted for preload and compression, the rear monoshock can be adjusted for preload only. The Suzuki GSX-S750 takes its design and styling inspiration from its elder sibling Suzuki GSX-S1000. The front end of the naked streetfighter gets an aggressive headlamp with the rest of the body getting sharp creases and edges.

The newly launched Suzuki GSX-S750 locks its horns with the likes of Triumph Street Triple S, Kawasaki Z900 and the yet to be launched Ducati Monster 821. That said, the Suzuki GSX-S750 will most likely undercut the Z900 and Street Triple S in pricing as the price of the two is currently Rs 7.68 lakh and Rs 8.62 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).