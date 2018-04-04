Suzuki GSX-S750 launching in India this month: Triumph Street Triple rival likely to come with competitive pricing

The new Suzuki GSX-S750 naked streetfighter is going to be launched in India this month, as confirmed to us by one of our sources close to the development. The naked streetfighter made its India debut at the Auto Expo 2018. The new Suzuki GSX-S750 will arrive in India through the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route and it is the second big bike by the manufacturer to be locally assembled in India after the Hayabusa. In terms of styling, the upcoming Suzuki GSX-S750 takes its design inspiration from its elder sibling GSX-S1000. The new Suzuki GSX-S750 draws power from a 749cc, inline four cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The fuel injected mill is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 110 bhp and 81 Nm.

Watch our Triumph Bonneville Bobber video review here:

The suspension duties on the Suzuki GSX-S750 are taken care of with the help of KYB inverted forks at the front along with a monoshock at the rear. The motorcycle has been assisted with a 16-litre fuel tank and it has a total kerb weight of 213 kgs. The wheelbase and minimum ground clearance of the motorcycle stand at 1455mm and 135mm respectively.

The new Suzuki GSX-S750 gets its braking done with the help of dual disc brakes at the front along with a single disc brake at the rear. An ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) comes as standard on the Suzuki GSX-S750 to offer added safety and convenience. The motorcycle gets a fully digital instrument cluster as well.

The Suzuki GSX-S750 is expected to be priced competitively in India, courtesy the local assembling. That said, we expected the bike to register its entry holding a price tag of close to Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle will lock its horns against the likes of Yamaha MT-09, Triumph Street Triple and Kawasaki Z900 in the premium naked streetfighter territory in India. More details to be revealed in the coming days!