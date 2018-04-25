Suzuki GSX-S750 launched at a price of Rs 7.45 lakh: Sleepless nights for Kawasaki Z900 and Triumph Street Triple S?

The new Suzuki GSX-S750 has just been launched in India at a price of Rs 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The competitive pricing of this motorcycle is all thanks to the local assembling. That said, the Suzuki GSX-S750 is the second big bike by the manufacturer that has been assembled here in India after the famed Hayabusa. The Suzuki GSX-S750 gets power from a 749cc, four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The fuel injected mill sheds out respective power and torque outputs of 114 bhp and 81 Nm. The braking to this motorcycle is done with the help of twin disc brakes up front along with a single disc brake at the rear. An ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is also offered as standard to deliver an effective and safe braking. The motorcycle also gets a three-stage traction control system to offer additional safety to the rider.

The suspension system of the Suzuki GSX-S750 comprises of KYB upside down forks up front along with a monoshock at the rear. The Suzuki GSX-S750 primarily challenges the likes of the Kawasaki Z900 and Triumph Street Triple S and undercuts the two in terms of pricing. While the Z900 can be yours for a price of Rs 7.68 lakh, the Street Triple S will set you back by Rs 8.62 lakh.

In terms of price point, the Honda CBR650F can also be seen as an alternative but that sacrifices on power in the favour of a full fairing and is currently on sale in India at Rs 7.30 lakh, all prices being, ex-showroom, Delhi. There is no denying the fact that with the launch of the Suzuki GSX-S750, the rivalry in the middleweight naked streetfighter segment has spiced up. While with the killer pricing, the future of the GSX-S750 does look good in India, only time will tell the complete story. We have ridden the Suzuki GSX-S750 yesterday at the Buddh International Circuit and stay tuned for our first ride impressions!