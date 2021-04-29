Suzuki Gixxer SF250 recalled in India to fix excessive engine vibration

Suzuki India will want the customers to schedule an appointment and ensure minimum wait time at the workshop due to the current pandemic. The repair will be carried free of cost to the customer.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited has started recalling their small capacity, fully-faired motorcycle, the Gixxer SF250. Along with the SF250, even the naked Gixxer 250 is being recalled. The reason for the recall is cited as

Engine vibration increase because of balancer drive gear miss position set. Crank Balancer Gear drive machine marking position wrong. Machining of matching mark done on wrong position. Template for marking of matching position was not used by the supervisor. In the worst-case due to vibration, tail lamp mounting lugs 2 out of 6 nos may be broken, but functionally no problem.

While this statement from the company may seem a bit hard to decode, the fix is to ensure that the counter balancer as well as the drive gear are aligned right. A total of 199 units have been affected and these were manufactured between August 12, 2019 – March 21, 2021. We checked with a workshop and were told that while there is no official communication on the same, this repair job might just be completed within a couple of hours.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Suzuki India will likely send out emails and text messages to the affected customers. Given the current situation we are in, Suzuki India will want the customers to schedule an appointment and ensure minimum wait time at the workshop. The repair will be carried free of cost to the customer. Suzuki had rolled out the BS6 versions of the Gixxer SF250 as well as the Gixxer. There was a slight decrease in the torque as well. Both the bikes are available for an on-road price of slightly more than Rs 2 lakh.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.