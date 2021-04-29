Suzuki Gixxer SF250 recalled in India to fix excessive engine vibration

Suzuki India will want the customers to schedule an appointment and ensure minimum wait time at the workshop due to the current pandemic. The repair will be carried free of cost to the customer.

By:April 29, 2021 2:26 PM

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited has started recalling their small capacity, fully-faired motorcycle, the Gixxer SF250. Along with the SF250, even the naked Gixxer 250 is being recalled. The reason for the recall is cited as

Engine vibration increase because of balancer drive gear miss position set. Crank Balancer Gear drive machine marking position wrong. Machining of matching mark done on wrong position. Template for marking of matching position was not used by the supervisor. In the worst-case due to vibration, tail lamp mounting lugs 2 out of 6 nos may be broken, but functionally no problem.
While this statement from the company may seem a bit hard to decode, the fix is to ensure that the counter balancer as well as the drive gear are aligned right. A total of 199 units have been affected and these were manufactured between August 12, 2019 – March 21, 2021. We checked with a workshop and were told that while there is no official communication on the same, this repair job might just be completed within a couple of hours.

Suzuki India will likely send out emails and text messages to the affected customers. Given the current situation we are in, Suzuki India will want the customers to schedule an appointment and ensure minimum wait time at the workshop. The repair will be carried free of cost to the customer. Suzuki had rolled out the BS6 versions of the Gixxer SF250 as well as the Gixxer. There was a slight decrease in the torque as well. Both the bikes are available for an on-road price of slightly more than Rs 2 lakh.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Revolt Intellicorp secures Rs 150 crore funding: Eyes presence in 35 Indian cities with RV400, RV300

Revolt Intellicorp secures Rs 150 crore funding: Eyes presence in 35 Indian cities with RV400, RV300

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX EV announced: VW’s most exciting Electric car to date

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX EV announced: VW’s most exciting Electric car to date

Honda Civic 11th gen unveiled with fresh design, two petrol engines, new features

Honda Civic 11th gen unveiled with fresh design, two petrol engines, new features

Breaking! Pratap Bose quits as Tata Motors' design chief; Martin Uhlarik steps in

Breaking! Pratap Bose quits as Tata Motors' design chief; Martin Uhlarik steps in

Hyundai to spend Rs 20 crore to set up oxygen plants and aid for COVID-19 patients

Hyundai to spend Rs 20 crore to set up oxygen plants and aid for COVID-19 patients

Maruti Suzuki plants to stop production to make oxygen available for COVID-19 patients: Here's how!

Maruti Suzuki plants to stop production to make oxygen available for COVID-19 patients: Here's how!

Harley-Davidson MY2021 Price List released: Pan America 1250 comes to India

Harley-Davidson MY2021 Price List released: Pan America 1250 comes to India

India's top 10 highest-selling bikes in FY21: Hero Splendor remains undisputed king!

India's top 10 highest-selling bikes in FY21: Hero Splendor remains undisputed king!

Skill Lync introduces crash testing course: Learn more about shell safety, simulations

Skill Lync introduces crash testing course: Learn more about shell safety, simulations

Husky goes electric! Husqvarna E-Pilen concept unveiled with swappable battery, 100 km range

Husky goes electric! Husqvarna E-Pilen concept unveiled with swappable battery, 100 km range

2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross BS6 specs leaked: Here's how to get this lifestyle vehicle for free

2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross BS6 specs leaked: Here's how to get this lifestyle vehicle for free

Royal Enfield's upcoming 650cc cruiser might be called Shotgun: Name trademarked

Royal Enfield's upcoming 650cc cruiser might be called Shotgun: Name trademarked

Covid-19 effect! MG Motor India's Halol plant to remain shut for a week: All details

Covid-19 effect! MG Motor India's Halol plant to remain shut for a week: All details

Huawei's new plug-in hybrid SUV can charge other EVs: SF5 detailed

Huawei's new plug-in hybrid SUV can charge other EVs: SF5 detailed

Hyundai Kona N unveiled: 280hp SUV gets N Grin and Launch control

Hyundai Kona N unveiled: 280hp SUV gets N Grin and Launch control

Suzuki GSX-1300R Hayabusa: The timeless emperor of speed that isn't fastest anymore

Suzuki GSX-1300R Hayabusa: The timeless emperor of speed that isn't fastest anymore

Stellantis India appoints Roland Bouchara as MD and Partha Dutta as Head - Engineering, R&D

Stellantis India appoints Roland Bouchara as MD and Partha Dutta as Head - Engineering, R&D

Kia's big EV plans! 11 electric vehicles by 2026: Updated Seltos, Sonet India launch in May

Kia's big EV plans! 11 electric vehicles by 2026: Updated Seltos, Sonet India launch in May

Updated Bajaj Pulsar 220F launched: New colours, instrument console and more

Updated Bajaj Pulsar 220F launched: New colours, instrument console and more

Aprilia Tuono 1100, RSV4 1100 BS6 India launch, delivery timeline revealed

Aprilia Tuono 1100, RSV4 1100 BS6 India launch, delivery timeline revealed