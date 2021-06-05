Suzuki Gixxer SF150 BS6 to be recalled: 19,000 bikes affected due to this reason

Customers will be sent emailers, text messages and called by their dealers to come in and get their motorcycles inspected.

Suzuki India will shortly recall the BS6 Gixxer SF150. The motorcycle was launched last year and saw a significant price increase when compared with the BS4 version. It is one of the costliest 150cc bikes sold in India. Suzuki says that 19,130 bikes will be recalled on June 21. Customers will be sent emailers, text messages and called by their dealers to come in and get their motorcycles inspected. The company says that “In the traffic jam condition, side cowl inner may may get over heated because of catalytic converter for BS VI model in exhaust pipe. This overheating may result in softening of resin & deformation. In worst case, if deformed part touches to the exhaust pipe, resin may melt.” It may be noted here that no cases have been reported and this is a premptive measure that the company is taking. The Suzuki Gixxer SF150 BS6 models were produced between Feb 11, 2020 to April 20, 2021.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Express Drives got in touch with a couple of service centres and we were told that they haven’t been intimated about this so far. However, based on the conditions, it should be a two-hour job at max which might involve removing the fairing and adding a new part. The Suzuki Gixxer 150, the naked sibling, isn’t affected by this recall. A couple of months ago, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and its SF version were recalled. These were a mix of BS4 as well as BS6 variants and only 199 units were affected. The reason cited was “Engine vibration increase because of balancer drive gear miss position set. Crank Balancer Gear drive machine marking position wrong. Machining of matching mark done on wrong position. Template for marking of matching position was not used by supervisor. In the worst case due to vibration, tail lamp mounting lugs 2 out of 6 nos may be broken, but functionally no problem.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.