Suzuki Gixxer SF MotoGP Edition launched at Rs 1,10,605: Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP to launch next month

Suzuki Motor today launched the MotoGP Edition of the newly introduced 2019 Gixxer SF at a price of Rs 1,10,605 (ex-shworoom, Delhi). The MotoGP edition is a tribute to Suzuki’s MotoGP career and since the Gixxer SF 150's launch in the year 2015, the MotoGP livery has been a part of its identity in India. It gets Team Suzuki Ecstar decals and pinstripes on the wheels.

The Gixxer SF MotoGP Edition wears the same livery theme along with Suzuki Racing Blue colour taking cues from the 2019 edition of Suzuki MotoGP machine, GSX-RR. It is powered by the same 155cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel-injected, air-cooled SOHC engine with Suzuki's SEP technology, generating 14 hp at 8000 rpm and 14 Nm at 6000 rpm. The 2019 Gixxer SF is equipped with a single-channel ABS.

“We are happy to introduce the Gixxer SF series MotoGP edition, the color admirably expresses the passion and spirit of racing-inspired by legendary GSX-R series’ legacy. With State of the art design, high output and low fuel consumption engine along with an easy to handle chassis the Gixxer SF series MotoGP edition is designed to impress,” Devashish Handa, Vice President, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said.

“Suzuki Motorcycle India received an overwhelming response for the newly launched Gixxer SF series with a lot of anticipation about the MotoGP colour. We are pleased to announce the launch of the same in the Indian market today.”

2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 First Ride Review: Best 250cc on sale today and here’s why

Also, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP edition will be introduced soon. It is powered by a 249cc four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel-injected SOHC engine with Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS). The engine produces 26.1 hp at 9000 rpm and 22.6 Nm at 7500 rpm. It is equipped with a dual-channel Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS). Suzuki will launch the Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP edition in the month of August.