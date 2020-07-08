Suzuki Gixxer SF BS6 price in India increased: Yamaha R15 rival costlier by this much!

Suzuki Gixxer SF BS6 draws power from a 155cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops a maximum power output of 13.4 hp along with a peak torque of 13.8 Nm. There is a slight decrement in power and torque compared to the outgoing BS4 model that used to make 13.9 hp and 14 Nm.

Another day and its another price hike during lockdown! This time, Suzuki Gixxer SF BS6 price has seen a revision in an upward manner. The price hike is applicable on both, the standard and MotoGP version of the motorcycle. Earlier in March, the fully-faired Suzuki Gixxer SF BS6 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.22 lakh. On the other hand, the MotoGP version arrived holding a price tag of Rs 1.23 lakh. Now after the latest price hike, the Suzuki Gixxer SF BS6 can be yours for a price of Rs 1.24 lakh. Similarly, the Gixxer SF BS6 MotoGP edition is now priced at Rs 1.25 lakh. All prices mentioned, ex-showroom, Delhi. As one can see, the company has hiked the prices of the Gixxer SF BS6 range by almost Rs 2,000. As the company has silently hiked the prices of the said models, the reasons behind remain unknown.

The technical specifications of the motorcycle remain the same. Powering the Suzuki Gixxer SF BS6 is a 155cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission system. The fuel-injected motor is good for developing a maximum power output of 13.4 hp along with a peak torque of 13.8 Nm. There is a slight decrement in power and torque compared to the outgoing BS4 model that used to make 13.9 hp and 14 Nm. Suspension set up on the bike comprises of conventional telescopic forks upfront along with a rear monoshock.

The Gixxer SF comes to a halt with the help of disc brakes at both ends with a standard ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System). The bike tips the scales at 148 kg and has been fitted with a 12-litre fuel tank. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official YouTube channel.

