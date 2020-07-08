Suzuki Gixxer SF BS6 price in India increased: Yamaha R15 rival costlier by this much!

Suzuki Gixxer SF BS6 draws power from a 155cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops a maximum power output of 13.4 hp along with a peak torque of 13.8 Nm. There is a slight decrement in power and torque compared to the outgoing BS4 model that used to make 13.9 hp and 14 Nm.

By:Published: July 8, 2020 11:18 AM

Another day and its another price hike during lockdown! This time, Suzuki Gixxer SF BS6 price has seen a revision in an upward manner. The price hike is applicable on both, the standard and MotoGP version of the motorcycle. Earlier in March, the fully-faired Suzuki Gixxer SF BS6 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.22 lakh. On the other hand, the MotoGP version arrived holding a price tag of Rs 1.23 lakh. Now after the latest price hike, the Suzuki Gixxer SF BS6 can be yours for a price of Rs 1.24 lakh. Similarly, the Gixxer SF BS6 MotoGP edition is now priced at Rs 1.25 lakh. All prices mentioned, ex-showroom, Delhi. As one can see, the company has hiked the prices of the Gixxer SF BS6 range by almost Rs 2,000. As the company has silently hiked the prices of the said models, the reasons behind remain unknown.

The technical specifications of the motorcycle remain the same. Powering the Suzuki Gixxer SF BS6 is a 155cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission system. The fuel-injected motor is good for developing a maximum power output of 13.4 hp along with a peak torque of 13.8 Nm. There is a slight decrement in power and torque compared to the outgoing BS4 model that used to make 13.9 hp and 14 Nm. Suspension set up on the bike comprises of conventional telescopic forks upfront along with a rear monoshock.

The Gixxer SF comes to a halt with the help of disc brakes at both ends with a standard ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System).  The bike tips the scales at 148 kg and has been fitted with a 12-litre fuel tank. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official YouTube channel.

Also, stay home and stay safe as much as possible amid the present Covid-19 situation.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Kia sells more than 50,000 internet cars in India: New connected car insurance launched

Kia sells more than 50,000 internet cars in India: New connected car insurance launched

Hero Xpulse 200 BS6 Rally Kit explained: Price, off-road tyres, increased ground clearance

Hero Xpulse 200 BS6 Rally Kit explained: Price, off-road tyres, increased ground clearance

Now use PhonePe to pay for your Ola rides: Rs 200 cashback on first two bookings

Now use PhonePe to pay for your Ola rides: Rs 200 cashback on first two bookings

2020 Audi RS7 Sportback India launch date out: 600hp super sedan's highlights

2020 Audi RS7 Sportback India launch date out: 600hp super sedan's highlights

Electric mobility post-COVID: EV sales growth to be driven by these four factors in India

Electric mobility post-COVID: EV sales growth to be driven by these four factors in India

Hyundai XCIENT: World's first fuel cell heavy-duty truck to enter commercial use in September

Hyundai XCIENT: World's first fuel cell heavy-duty truck to enter commercial use in September

Honda X-Blade BS6 launched at a price of Rs 1.05 lakh: Big price hike for new features

Honda X-Blade BS6 launched at a price of Rs 1.05 lakh: Big price hike for new features

New Skoda Octavia vRS unveiled: Hybrid engine, fresh design, features

New Skoda Octavia vRS unveiled: Hybrid engine, fresh design, features

BS6 Land Rover Discovery Sport, Range Rover Evoque deliveries begin: Prices start at Rs 57.99 lakh

BS6 Land Rover Discovery Sport, Range Rover Evoque deliveries begin: Prices start at Rs 57.99 lakh

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: The Mahi Bike Garage has Rs 35 lakh Kawasaki Ninja H2, Yamaha RD350s & more!

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: The Mahi Bike Garage has Rs 35 lakh Kawasaki Ninja H2, Yamaha RD350s & more!

Tata Tigor EV facelift spied testing: Expected range, price, features

Tata Tigor EV facelift spied testing: Expected range, price, features

Ampere Vehicles to foray into electric three-wheelers: Acquires 74% stake in Bestway

Ampere Vehicles to foray into electric three-wheelers: Acquires 74% stake in Bestway

CEAT launches GoSafe S95 face mask to prevent Coronavirus infection: Price, availability explained

CEAT launches GoSafe S95 face mask to prevent Coronavirus infection: Price, availability explained

Aston Martin DB5 rolls off production line after 55 years: Gets real 'James Bond' gadgets

Aston Martin DB5 rolls off production line after 55 years: Gets real 'James Bond' gadgets

100 female cops in Gorakhpur to now patrol on Hero Destini 125, Maestro Edge 125 scooters

100 female cops in Gorakhpur to now patrol on Hero Destini 125, Maestro Edge 125 scooters

New car launches in July 2020: MG Hector Plus, Honda City and more

New car launches in July 2020: MG Hector Plus, Honda City and more

250+ Covid-19 positive employees at Bajaj Auto Waluj factory: Union demands temporary plant closure

250+ Covid-19 positive employees at Bajaj Auto Waluj factory: Union demands temporary plant closure

Four ways innovation in EV charging stations can boost India's EV adoption

Four ways innovation in EV charging stations can boost India's EV adoption

BS6 Renault Kwid RXL launched at Rs 4.16 lakh: Kwid crosses 3.5 lakh sales mark

BS6 Renault Kwid RXL launched at Rs 4.16 lakh: Kwid crosses 3.5 lakh sales mark

Buy a Honda Activa 6g, Shine and pay only 50% EMI for 3 months: How to avail, explained!

Buy a Honda Activa 6g, Shine and pay only 50% EMI for 3 months: How to avail, explained!