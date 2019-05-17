Suzuki Gixxer SF 250’s throaty exhaust note revealed in latest teaser video

Suzuki Gixxer 250 is the next big thing for the quarter-litre sportsbike segment in India and the same will be launched on 20th May. The company has recently teased the motorcycle through a short and crisp 6-second long teaser video. The footage reveals the exhaust note, which is throaty enough to make you wait for the motorcycle even more. Suzuki has already sent us the media invite for the launch and first ride of the motorcycle which is set to take place on the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. The video has been released with the tagline 'Dawn of Greatness'.

Watch the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 teaser video here:

The engine specs of the motorcycle already leaked on the internet a few days back. According to the leak, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 will get power from a 249cc, oil-cooled, single cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 26 bhp and 22.6 Nm. Suspension duties on the Suzuki Gixxer 250 are taken care of with the help of conventional telescopic forks up front along with a rear monoshock. The motorcycle comes to a halt with the help of disc brakes at both ends and a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) will come as standard for added safety and more effective braking.

The upcoming Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 will go up against the likes of the Yamaha Fazer 25, Honda CBR250R and the Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 in the segment. Expect the price of the Gixxer SF 250 to be around the Rs 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. More details on the same to be out on 20th May, so stay tuned with us for all the updates! We will be updating the details in our LIVE blog for you to not miss out on any action.

