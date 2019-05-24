Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 official accessories list: Multiple customisation options for this sports tourer

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is the latest addition to the country's quarter-litre sports tourer segment in India. The motorcycle has been launched at a price of Rs 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and competes with the likes of Yamaha Fazer 25 and the Honda CBR250R. The company is offering multiple optional accessories with the motorcycle for the riders in order to offer more convenience and let them customise their bike the way they want. Let's take a look at what all accessories are on offer for the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250. The company has not revealed the prices of the official accessories but the figures will be out soon and these will be available for the customers within the next few days.

Tank Protector

A tank protector is on offer as an option to prevent any scratches on the fuel tank of the motorcycle. After all, who wants scratches on their newly purchased motorcycle, isn't it! Not only does the tank protector helps in avoiding any damage to the paint, it should also help in holding the bike in a better way during corners.

Tank Graphics

In terms of graphics and decals, Suzuki has kept things simple for the Gixxer SF 250 as you won't find many of them across the body. However, a tank graphic is being offered as an option that not only looks stylish but also helps in preventing any scratches on the tank.

Wheel rim sticker

In order to better the visual appeal of the motorcycle, Suzuki is offering wheel rim sticker for the motorcycle in a fluorescent yellow shade. This will definitely enhance the looks of the motorcycle as the sticker matches well with the dark colour of the bike.

DC Socket

The 12V DC Socket is fitted on the right side clip-on handlebar of the motorcycle. The said accessory helps in charging electronics on the go, for instance, your smartphone. Not only this, you can also charge other peripheral devices if you have been in a hurry and forgot to top up your device.

Seat Cover

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 comes with split seat design, which means that there are separate seats for the rider and the pillion. The company is offering specially designed seat covers with stitches along the edges for a better appeal. The seat cover also gets a Suzuki emblem on the side. The aim of this accessory is to protect the seats from any scratches or tear and hence, increase its life.

Smoked Visor

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 comes with a clear visor as standard and if you wish to opt for a blacked out visor, you can have it installed as an optional accessory on the motorcycle. The smoked visor helps in enhancing the visual appeal of the bike and make it look sportier.

