Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP edition launched with GSX-RR inspired livery and marginal price hike

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) has launched the MotoGP edition of its recently launched quarter-litre sports tourer Gixxer SF 250. The newly launched Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP edition gets the same Suzuki Racing Blue colour and livery theme of the 2019 Suzuki MotoGP machine, GSX-RR. Moreover, the MotoGP edition gets distinctive wheel pinstripes along with Team Suzuki Ecstar decals. The new 2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP edition has been launched in India at a price of Rs 1,71,456 lakh. The standard Gixxer SF 250, in comparison, can be yours for Rs 1,70,655 (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi) and hence, the MotoGP edition commands a marginal premium of Rs 801.

Apart from the inclusion of MotoGP livery, there are no changes on the motorcycle. That said, the bike gets power from the same 249cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The fuel-injected engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 26.5hp and 22.6Nm. Some noteworthy features on the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 include a full LED headlamp, digital instrument cluster, a rear tyre hugger and more. Braking on the Suzuki Gixxer 250 is taken care with the help of disc brakes at both ends and a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is on offer as standard.

Commenting on the launch of the new Suzuki Gixxer 250 MotoGP edition, Devashish Handa, Vice President, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said that following the success of Gixxer SF 250, the company is thrilled to launch the MotoGP edition of Gixxer SF 250 that asserts Suzuki’s racing DNA. The Suzuki Racing Blue colour has always been the identity of Suzuki’s spirit and passion for racing. The contemporary styling coupled with sporty design and high-performance engine powered with innovative SOCS technology, further enhances the racing character of the motorcycle. He added Suzuki is sure that the motorcycle will be received with the same enthusiasm as the other variants of Gixxer brand.