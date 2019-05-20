Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 India Launch Live: Expected price, features, specs, images

The 2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is all set to launch today in India. This is going to be the second time that Suzuki is going to launch a 250cc motorcycle in the India market. The first one was the Inazuma 250 which frankly, was not able to make its mark in India. The brochure of this upcoming 250cc Suzuki was recently leaked. According to that, the 2019 SF 250 is going to get a 249 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine. This motor is going to put out 26 bhp of power along with 22.6 Nm of peak torque. The transmission responsibilities are going to be handled by a six-speed gearbox. The prices of the Gixxer SF 250 are expected to be around the mark of Rs 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom). This 250cc Suzuki is going to compete against the likes of Yamaha Fazer 25, Honda CBR250R and Bajaj Pulsar RS 200.