Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 India Launch Live: Expected price, features, specs, images

The 2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is all set to launch today in India. This is going to be the second time that Suzuki is going to launch a 250cc motorcycle in the India market. The first one was the Inazuma 250 which frankly, was not able to make its mark in India. The brochure of this upcoming 250cc Suzuki was recently leaked. According to that, the 2019 SF 250 is going to get a 249 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine. This motor is going to put out 26 bhp of power along with 22.6 Nm of peak torque. The transmission responsibilities are going to be handled by a six-speed gearbox. The prices of the Gixxer SF 250 are expected to be around the mark of Rs 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom). This 250cc Suzuki is going to compete against the likes of Yamaha Fazer 25, Honda CBR250R and Bajaj Pulsar RS 200.
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 India Launch
May 20, 2019
Highlights
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Specifications
Not the first 250cc motorcycle by Suzuki in India
The 2019 Gixxer 250 is not the first 250cc motorcycle to be launched by Suzuki in India. Before this, the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer had the Inazuma 250 in our country. It came with a parallel-twin engine. Despite the bike being very potent, it was not able to bring good numbers back home because of its rather steep prices. The Gixxer SF 250 is expected to perform better with prices slotting close to Rs 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom).
We will be riding the 2019 Gixxer SF 250 tomorrow at the Budh International Circuit. Stay tuned to Express Drives to read out first ride review of this all-new Suzuki. We are going to tell you all about its performance, how well does it ride and evaluate it based on a number of different parameters.
The 2019 Gixxer Sf 250 is going to offer a whole array of features. The list is going to include a digital instrument cluster, clip-on handlebars, split seats, double barrel exhaust, 17-inch double barrel alloy wheels along with full-LED headlamps.
The 2019 Gixxer SF 250's prices are likely to be around the mark of Rs 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom). Its main competition will include the likes of Yamaha Fazer 25, Honda CBR250R and Bajaj Pulsar RS 200. Though with these prices, the Gixxer is not going to be the cheapest amongst the competition, however, it will continue to fall right in the middle of the pack and hence, stand as a genuine contender.
