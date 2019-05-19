Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 India launch tomorrow: To rival Yamaha Fazer 25 & Honda CBR250R

Suzuki Motorcycle India is set to launch a new product in the country tomorrow. Dealer sources earlier confirmed to us that it'll be the new 2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, which quite frankly has been awaited a long time now. This will be the second time Suzuki launches a 250cc - the first being the Inazuma 250 which couldn't find much success in the Indian two-wheeler market. The Gixxer 250 SF may chart a different story.

Compared to the current SF model in Suzuki's India lineup, expect the new 2019 Gixxer SF 250 to be substantially different. It gets a sleek headlamp, which could be LED. It'll come with clip-on handlebars and a split set up for the seat.

A brochure of the 2019 Suzuki Gixxer 250 SF leaked some days ago and according to it, the new Suzuki model will be powered by a 249cc single cylinder oil-cooled engine that puts out 26 bhp and 22.6 Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed transmission

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250’s throaty exhaust note revealed in latest teaser video

In terms of suspension setup, the Gixxer 250 SF will get conventional telescopic forks up front and a monoshock at the rear. Seat height is 800mm and the fuel tank capacity is 12 litres. It'll come fitted with disc brakes at both ends and ABS.

The upcoming Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 will go up against the likes of the Yamaha Fazer 25, Honda CBR250R and the Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 in the segment. Expect the Gixxer SF 250 to be priced at about Rs 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom). More details on the same will be out on 20th May, so join in with us tomorrow as we bring you details live from the venue.